All new abilities introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, ranked

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, introduced a plethora of new features, Pocket Monsters, and changes to the Generation IX titles. However, it also introduced five new abilities that activate under certain conditions. All five additions are wielded by new creatures introduced in The Teal Mask, and they certainly have their benefits in battle.

However, which new abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC are the best? The answer may depend on who is asked, and there's plenty of room for analysis to construct a ranking.

As Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players continue through the lands of Kitakami, they may want to prioritize certain new abilities over others.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking all of the new abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

5) Supersweet Syrup

Dipplin uses Supersweet Syrup to reduce an Ekans' evasion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Supersweet Syrup made its way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet courtesy of the new creature Dipplin, which evolves from Applin when exposed to the item Syrupy Apple. It is Dipplin's signature ability, and no other Pokemon are known to use it as of The Teal Mask DLC.

The first time Dipplin enters a battle, Supersweet Syrup activates and lowers its opponent's evasion by one stage. While this is certainly useful, a one-stage stat debuff isn't particularly difficult to overcome for an adversary, making it the weakest of The Teal Mask's new abilities.

4) Mind's Eye

Mind's Eye is the signature ability of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest Ursaluna form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mind's Eye debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet alongside Ursaluna's new Bloodmoon form in The Teal Mask. It is the creature's signature ability. In battle, this inherent capability allows Blood Moon Ursaluna to hit Ghost-type opponents with Normal- and Fighting-type attacks, circumventing the traditional Ghost-type immunity.

Moreover, Mind's Eye keeps Bloodmoon Ursaluna from having its accuracy reduced and also negates any evasion changes that an opponent has. This helps ensure that the new-look Ursaluna can stay on target, but the ability is situational overall.

While Mind's Eye can keep Bloodmoon Ursaluna from missing attacks, moves like Odor Sleuth can provide the same effect. However, it is nice that Mind's Eye is an ability and, therefore, doesn't occupy a move slot.

3) Hospitality

Poltchageist and Sinistcha are proud users of the Hospitality ability (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Hospitality ability is incredibly helpful for team support, as when the user enters a battle, an ally on its team heals for 25% of its health. However, much like other abilities in The Teal Mask, not every Pocket Monster will be able to use Hospitality. Instead, this unique healing function is exclusively connected to Poltchageist and its evolution, Sinistcha.

Hospitality hearkens to both Pokemon's lore in The Teal Mask, as the two creatures are capable of mending broken objects and bestowing blessings of health. When angered though, these two Pocket Monsters can also use their ghostly powers to sap a being's life force.

2) Embody Aspect

Embody Aspect is used by Ogerpon, the mascot Legendary Pokemon of The Teal Mask (Image via Game Freak)

It takes quite some time for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to finally obtain Ogerpon, the DLC's mascot legendary. However, once they do, they've gained a very versatile ally when it comes to battling. This is partially due to the signature ability Embody Aspect, which only Ogerpon can use and only when it Terastallizes.

Depending on the mask it has equipped when it Terastallizes, Ogerpon receives a buff to its Speed (Teal Mask), Special Defense (Wellspring Mask), Attack (Hearthflame Mask), or Defense (Cornerstone Mask) stats, thanks to Embody Aspect. This helps Ogerpon fit the role of both an attacker and a defender in a team lineup.

Stat-boosting abilities can be incredibly helpful in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Ogerpon's knack for powering up specific stats after it Terastallizes makes it incredibly useful.

Getting Ogerpon takes the majority of The Teal Mask's story to accomplish, but Embody Aspect is quite the reward once trainers have caught it.

1) Toxic Chain

Toxic Chain can be a handful to deal with in The Teal Mask (Image via PhillyBeatzU/YouTube)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have to encounter Toxic Chain on three separate occasions, as it's used by Kitakami's Loyal Three: Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti. Toxic Chain is the signature ability of all three creatures, making it the most pervasive of their kind in The Teal Mask.

Each time one of the Loyal Three lands an attack, there is a 30% chance that their target will be badly poisoned. While there are ways to negate this effect in battle by using the right elemental types or abilities, it's a tough obstacle to deal with.

Toxic Chain can also lead to trainers wasting plenty of healing items, as the Loyal Three can simply re-apply the poison with a few more attacks.