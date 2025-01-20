Attack vs. Defense vs. Speed: Best Deoxys form in Pokemon GO

Deoxys is one of the many creatures in Pokemon GO to possess multiple forms it can take on in battle. While the form can be swapped at a special location in the main series, GO has implemented each form as a distinct creature. As such, some players may be wondering which form they should consider catching.

While defense and attack forms will be available as a part of the Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon GO, it also has a speed and base form. Its base form is not typically used in the mobile game due to its other forms being much better. Here is everything trainers should know about each form of Deoxys in Niantic's mobile game.

Advantages of using Attack Forme Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Attack Deoxys has the highest attack stat, making it great for Raid Battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Deoxys, as the name implies, is the form prioritizing the attack stat. It has an attack stat of 414, but its other stats are incredibly low, leaving it vulnerable to any attack. With its defense stat of 46, Attack Deoxys can be easily handled in a single-charged attack and won't be of much use in the Battle League.

However, the situation is much different for Raid Battles. While it is still incredibly vulnerable, players have the advantage of being able to pick their fights, allowing them to take on bosses that Attack Deoxys has the advantage against. Being a great choice for Poison- or Fighting-type Raid Bosses, Attack Deoxys still has its merits.

Advantages of using Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Defense Deoxys is the form best suited for competitive play (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Defense Deoxys is the variant of the creature specializing in defense. Having a massive defense stat of 330, it was once one of the most terrorizing tanks in the Great League. However, new creatures coming to the game each month, power creep, and Deoxys' high combat power limit quickly pushed it out of viability.

Another big issue for Defense Deoxys is its less-than-desirable move pool. With its only Psychic-type fast attack being Zen Headbutt, it is pressured into running Counter, which greatly harms its effectiveness in match-ups against Ghost and Poison-types.

Advantages of using Speed Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Speed Deoxys is the most complicated of the bunch, not having any real specialty (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main series, Speed Deoxys is used for its high speed stat to set traps or debuff opponents. However, speed is not a stat in Pokemon GO, so Niantic improvised. Speed Deoxys instead features a balanced stat distribution, leaving it with no specialty, but its access to Charge Beam does let it spam charged attacks better than the other variants.

Unlike the other forms, Speed Deoxys does not have a single stat above 300, making it much weaker than the other forms of the species as well. Its higher bulk and spammability are the only things making it better than its base form. Overall, there is no real reason to use it when the Attack and Defense forms have more defined roles.

Which version of Deoxys is the best in Pokemon GO?

Honestly, each form of Deoxys is very subpar due to Niantic's lack of utility moves or a proper speed stat, both of which are parts of the battle that Deoxys is meant to control. This leaves Deoxys with min-maxed stats and a subpar moveset. However, the most useful of all the forms available is the Attack Forme, as it has the potential for Raid Battles.

