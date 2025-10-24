To get the best value out of Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must equip it with its best moveset and nature. This Fire- and Fighting-type starter evolves from Pignite starting Level 32. It also has a Mega Evolution that shares the base form's elemental typing. Attack is the creature's best stat.
This article covers the best Emboar moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Best moveset for Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Emboar performs best with the following moveset:
- Flare Blitz
- Power-up Punch
- Close Combat
- Stone Edge
Flare Blitz and Close Combat are Emboar's go-to STAB moves. Power-up Punch gives Emboar the ability to boost its Attack stat, and Stone Edge is strong coverage against Flying-types.
Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams
Best nature for Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) is the best nature for Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Attack is the creature's best stat by far. Therefore, investing in it to get the most out of the Fire-type starter's offensive prowess will give you the best results.
You can get the Adamant mint in flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.
Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Emboar stats and Emboarite location
Emboar:
- HP: 110
- Attack: 123
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 100
- Special Defense: 65
- Speed: 65
Mega Emboar:
- HP: 110
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 75
- Special Attack: 110
- Special Defense: 110
- Speed: 75
The Emboarite can be received as a gift from AZ at Hotel Z if you pick Tepig as the starter. You can also buy it from Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.
You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨