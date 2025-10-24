To get the best value out of Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must equip it with its best moveset and nature. This Fire- and Fighting-type starter evolves from Pignite starting Level 32. It also has a Mega Evolution that shares the base form's elemental typing. Attack is the creature's best stat.

Ad

This article covers the best Emboar moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best moveset for Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Emboar performs best with the following moveset:

Ad

Trending

Flare Blitz

Power-up Punch

Close Combat

Stone Edge

Flare Blitz and Close Combat are Emboar's go-to STAB moves. Power-up Punch gives Emboar the ability to boost its Attack stat, and Stone Edge is strong coverage against Flying-types.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Best nature for Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) is the best nature for Emboar in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Attack is the creature's best stat by far. Therefore, investing in it to get the most out of the Fire-type starter's offensive prowess will give you the best results.

Ad

You can get the Adamant mint in flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Emboar stats and Emboarite location

Emboar:

HP: 110

110 Attack: 123

123 Defense: 65

65 Special Attack: 100

100 Special Defense: 65

65 Speed: 65

Mega Emboar:

HP: 110

110 Attack: 148

148 Defense: 75

75 Special Attack: 110

110 Special Defense: 110

110 Speed: 75

The Emboarite can be received as a gift from AZ at Hotel Z if you pick Tepig as the starter. You can also buy it from Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.

Ad

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨