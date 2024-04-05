5 best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

The best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams will help you obtain good results in this format, as it returns to the game between April 5-19, 2024. The format allows only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type Pocket Monsters as long as 1,500 CP. You should also note that Gligar and Galarian Stunfisk are banned from the format.

While experts can use tools like PvPoke and their experience to build the best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO, novices might have a hard time. This article discusses five excellent teams to help such players out.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Season 18

1) Skarmory, Shadow Quagsire, and Unova Stunfisk

Skarmory, Shadow Quagsire, and Unova Stunfisk (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Skarmory Lead Steel Wing Sky Attack and Brave Bird Shadow Quagsire Switch Mud Shot Aqua Tail* and Stone Edge Unova Stunfisk Closer Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Discharge

This can be one of the best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO, as long as you are aware of matchups and move counts. It has very respectable coverage and bulk, and, therefore, performs quite consistently.

This lineup has dominant matchups against Steelix, Skarmory, Clodsire, Vigoroth, Mantine, Dragonite, Gliscor, Lanturn, Dragalge, Charjabug, and Talonflame. Some of its potential threats are Swampert, Whiscash, Hisuian Electrode, Galarian Zapdos, Breloom, and Mandibuzz.

2) Vigoroth, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Dragonite

Vigoroth, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Dragonite (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Vigoroth Lead Counter Body Slam and Rock Slide Mandibuzz Switch Snarl Dark Pulse and Aerial Ace Shadow Dragonite Closer Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower

This Vigoroth, Mandibuzz, Shadow Dragonite lineup is one of the best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO. The first two critters are quite bulky, so you should strive to save your Shields for Shadow Dragonite.

This team is extremely strong against Steelix, Unovian Stunfisk, Swampert, Likitung, Talonflame, and Whiscash. Some of the biggest threats to the team are posed by Mantine, Altaria, Quagsire, Lanturn, Dragalge, Dedenne, Magnezone, and Galarian Weezing.

3) Clodsire, Vigoroth, and Abomasnow

Clodsire, Vigoroth, and Abomasnow (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Clodsire Lead Mud Shot Stone Edge and Earthquake Vigoroth Switch Counter Body Slam and Rock Slide Abomasnow Closer Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball

Together, Clodsire, Vigoroth, and Abomasnow have excellent coverage and bulk against the meta. They have very safe matchups, making them one of the most consistent and best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO.

This team is extremely strong against Steelix, Unova Stunfisk, Guzzlord, Altaria, Swampert, Lickitung, Dragonite, Lanturn, Dragalge, Charjabug, Talonflame, and Whiscash. Some of the best counters to this team are Skarmory, Pelipper, Swalot, Mandibuzz, and Mantine.

4) Talonflame, Umbreon, and Dragalge

Talonflame, Umbreon, and Dragalge (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Talonflame Lead Incinerate Flame Charge and Fly Umbreon Switch Snarl Foul Play and Last Resort8 Dragalge Closer Dragon Tail Aqua Tail and Outrage

This is a slightly out-of-meta team and therefore lacks a bit in coverage. Therefore, you'd need to switch out and manage your energy efficiently to see success with this team. It has above-average bulk and more or less safe matchups against the meta. All of this makes it one of the best Jungle Cup Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO.

Skarmory, Abomasnow, Lickitung, Quagsire. Dragonite, Gliscor, Lanturn, Charjabug, and Talonflame are weak to this team. On the other hand, Clodsire, Stunfisk, Guzzlord, Altaria, Zeilous, Whiscash, Diggersby, and Vigoroth pose a threat to it.

5) Whiscash, Vigoroth, and Shadow Steelix

Whiscash, Vigoroth, and Shadow Steelix (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Whiscash Lead Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Scald Vigoroth Switch Counter Body Slam and Rock Slide Shadow Steelix Closer Dragon Tail Psychic Fangs and Crunch

This Jungle Cup: Great League edition team is highly reliable as it has excellent meta matchups thanks to its superior bulk and coverage. It also consists of commonly available critters that are viable in the open Great League, making it highly accessible.

Some of the best matchups of this team are against Steelix, Stunfisk, Guzzlord, Lickitung, Gliscor, Dragalge, Talonflame, Charjabug, and Whiscash. Potential threats against this lineup are Mandibuzz, Whimsicorr, Chesnaught, Heracross, and Skarmory.

