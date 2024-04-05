Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League edition returns to the game on April 5, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will stay for two weeks—accompanied by the Ultra League in the first, and the Master League in the second—ending at 1 pm PT on April 19, 2024. The format allows you to use all Pocket Monsters up to 1,500 CP as long as they have Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark as one of their elemental types. Gligar and Galarian Stunfisk are banned for this season.

This article highlights the best leads, safe switches, and closers for the Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League edition in GO Battle League World of Wonders.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League

Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League best safe switches

1) Steelix or Shadow Shadow

Average stats

Attack : 98.4

: 98.4 Defense : 185.2

: 185.2 Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/15

Candy XLnot required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Crunch

2) Swampert or Shadow Swampert

Average stats

Attack : 122

: 122 Defense : 108.5

: 108.5 Stamina: 136

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/14

Candy XLnot required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Earthquake

3) Mandibuzz

Average stats

Attack : 92.6

: 92.6 Defense : 149.2

: 149.2 Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Honorable mentions

Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail* and Mud Bomb

Mud Shot + Aqua Tail* and Mud Bomb Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird

Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird Clodsire: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Stone Edge

Mud Shot + Earthquake and Stone Edge Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide

Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide Mantine: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Ice Beam

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League

Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League best safe switches (Image via TPC)

1) Vigoroth

Average stats

Attack : 117.6

: 117.6 Defense : 112.6

: 112.6 Stamina: 144

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

2) Steelix or Shadow Steelix

Average stats

Attack : 98.4

: 98.4 Defense : 185.2

: 185.2 Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/15

Candy XLnot required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Crunch

3) Charizard or Shadow Charizard

Average stats

Attack : 132.1

: 132.1 Defense : 108.3

: 108.3 Stamina: 117

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack*

Wing Attack* Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw

Honorable mentions

Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack + Earthquake and Aerial Ace

Wing Attack + Earthquake and Aerial Ace Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Aqua Tail and Crunch

Poison Sting + Aqua Tail and Crunch Clodsire: Mud Shot + Stone Edge and Earthquake

Mud Shot + Stone Edge and Earthquake Mandibuzz: Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse Guzzlord: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Crunch

Best closers for Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League

Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League best closers (Image via TPC)

1) Skarmory or Shadow Skarmory

Average stats

Attack : 106.2

: 106.2 Defense : 163.1

: 163.1 Stamina: 122

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Brave Bird

2) Clodsire

Average stats

Attack : 94.2

: 94.2 Defense : 119.4

: 119.4 Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Earthquake

3) Shadow Abomasnow

Average stats

Attack : 117.8

: 117.8 Defense : 111.3

: 111.3 Stamina: 143

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Energy Ball

Honorable mentions

Incineroar: Snarl + Darkest Lariat + Blast Burn*

Snarl + Darkest Lariat + Blast Burn* Piloswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche and High Horsepower

Powder Snow + Avalanche and High Horsepower Shadow Excadrill: Mud Shot + Rock Slide and Drill Run

Mud Shot + Rock Slide and Drill Run Altaria: Dragon Breath + Moonblast* and Sky Attack

Dragon Breath + Moonblast* and Sky Attack Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Energy Ball

