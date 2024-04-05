  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 05, 2024 19:26 GMT
Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League edition returns to the game on April 5, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will stay for two weeks—accompanied by the Ultra League in the first, and the Master League in the second—ending at 1 pm PT on April 19, 2024. The format allows you to use all Pocket Monsters up to 1,500 CP as long as they have Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark as one of their elemental types. Gligar and Galarian Stunfisk are banned for this season.

This article highlights the best leads, safe switches, and closers for the Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League edition in GO Battle League World of Wonders.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League

1) Steelix or Shadow Shadow

Average stats

  • Attack: 98.4
  • Defense: 185.2
  • Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/15
  • Candy XLnot required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Crunch

2) Swampert or Shadow Swampert

Average stats

  • Attack: 122
  • Defense: 108.5
  • Stamina: 136

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/14
  • Candy XLnot required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Earthquake

3) Mandibuzz

Average stats

  • Attack: 92.6
  • Defense: 149.2
  • Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Honorable mentions

  • Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail* and Mud Bomb
  • Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird
  • Clodsire: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Stone Edge
  • Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide
  • Mantine: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Ice Beam

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League

1) Vigoroth

Average stats

  • Attack: 117.6
  • Defense: 112.6
  • Stamina: 144

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

2) Steelix or Shadow Steelix

Average stats

  • Attack: 98.4
  • Defense: 185.2
  • Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/15
  • Candy XLnot required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Crunch

3) Charizard or Shadow Charizard

Average stats

  • Attack: 132.1
  • Defense: 108.3
  • Stamina: 117

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
  • Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack + Earthquake and Aerial Ace
  • Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Aqua Tail and Crunch
  • Clodsire: Mud Shot + Stone Edge and Earthquake
  • Mandibuzz: Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse
  • Guzzlord: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Crunch

Best closers for Pokemon GO Jungle Cup: Great League

1) Skarmory or Shadow Skarmory

Average stats

  • Attack: 106.2
  • Defense: 163.1
  • Stamina: 122

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Steel Wing
  • Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Brave Bird

2) Clodsire

Average stats

  • Attack: 94.2
  • Defense: 119.4
  • Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Earthquake

3) Shadow Abomasnow

Average stats

  • Attack: 117.8
  • Defense: 111.3
  • Stamina: 143

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Energy Ball

Honorable mentions

  • Incineroar: Snarl + Darkest Lariat + Blast Burn*
  • Piloswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche and High Horsepower
  • Shadow Excadrill: Mud Shot + Rock Slide and Drill Run
  • Altaria: Dragon Breath + Moonblast* and Sky Attack
  • Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Energy Ball

