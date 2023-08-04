Best moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon GO

The return of the legendary Sinnoh region species Cresselia to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO has seen plenty of trainers defeating and capturing it as a result. Once you have a Cresselia in your possession, you'll likely be curious as to how effective this Pocket Monster is in battles. The good news is that thanks to its IV stats, Cresselia can be a proficient fighter, particularly in PvP environments.

Although it can perform in a solid capacity in Pokemon GO battles without much assistance, optimizing its moveset is still recommended. With a top moveset, Cresselia can perform much better than it would with a standard set of moves.

This article will discuss Cresselia's best movesets in Pokemon GO.

What is Cresselia's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

In all fairness, Cresselia isn't often the best option for PvE battles in Pokemon GO. This is largely due to its low Attack IVs relative to its Defense and Stamina. This makes Cresselia sub-optimal in raids, although it can still perform well enough when battling Team GO Rocket or certain opponents defending a gym.

Nonetheless, given Cresselia's tanky nature in Pokemon GO, you will want to teach it the Fast Move Confusion in PvE to provide it maximum DPS (Damage Per Second). Furthermore, while it has access to Charged Moves like Grass Knot or Moonblast, it's best to lean into Cresselia's status as a Psychic-type attacker by giving it the Charged Move Future Sight.

With this tentative moveset, Cresselia can deal solid DPS with Confusion while charging up Future Sight. The latter move admittedly takes a while to charge, but the good news is that Cresselia has the durability to take some hits while it powers up.

Recommended PvE moveset

Confusion + Future Sight

What are Cresselia's best movesets in Pokemon GO PvP?

When it comes to Pokemon GO's PvP arenas, Cresselia can shine at the peak of its abilities. This is largely due to its high Defense and Stamina IVs, and having durability is heavily favored in PvP situations within the GO Battle League. This is particularly true in the Great and Ultra Leagues, where it can work within its CP cap.

Moreover, Cresselia will need a little extra move diversity to perform at its apex in Pokemon GO's PvP. Since enemies in player-vs-player combat are more diverse in their type combinations, Cresselia needs to answer with moves of different types to win matchups. Fortunately, this Legendary Pokemon has some options in that regard.

For PvP, Cresselia's Fast Move should shift to Psycho Cut if you want optimal energy generation. However, Confusion still deals good DPS and shouldn't be ignored as an alternative. Meanwhile, Future Sight remains an excellent Charged Move in PvP, but Cresselia will need a second Charged Move for improved type coverage.

You have the choice of either Moonblast or Grass Knot for the second Charged Move. Both can perform well, but Moonblast tends to be favored due to the abundance of Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type opponents in the Great and Ultra League meta. Regardless, Grass Knot performs well against Ground, Rock, and Water-type foes that can often appear too.

Recommended PvP movesets for Cresselia

Psycho Cut + Future Sight + Moonblast

Psycho Cut + Moonblast + Grass Knot

Although the moves listed above are recommended for Cresselia, you shouldn't be afraid to experiment. If the optimal picks aren't getting the job done, you should remain flexible to produce the best results possible.