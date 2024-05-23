The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon should have monsters that synergize well with this Ultra Beast. Blacephalon is a Fire and Ghost-type Ultra Beast that debuted in Pokemon GO during the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23, 2024. A new Pokemon means new interactions in PvP games.
This article will run you through the best Pokemon GO PvP teams for Blacephalon in every league of the GO Battle League.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Great League
The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Great League:
- Blacephalon in the Lead
- Serperior as the Safe Swap
- Dewgong as the Closer
Attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Blacephalon: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves.
- Serperior: Vine Whip as the Fast move along with Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves.
- Dewgong: Ice Shard as the Fast move along with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Registeel
- Annihilape
- Cresselia
- Carbink
- Lickitung
- Skarmory
- Swampert
- Lanturn
- Mandibuzz
- Azumarill
- Feraligatr
- Mantine
- Guzzlord
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Medicham
- Gligar
- Whiscash
- Pelipper
- Vigoroth
Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO
The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Ultra League:
- Tapu Fini in the Lead
- Steelix as the Safe Swap
- Blacephalon as the Closer
Attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Tapu Fini: Dragon Water Gun as the Fast move along with Surf and Nature's Madness as the Charged moves.
- Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Breaking Swipe and Earthquake as the Charged moves.
- Blacephalon: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Tapu Fini
- Registeel
- Giratina Altered
- Poliwrath
- Pidgeot
- Cresselia
- Virizion
- Mandibuzz
- Cobalion
- Swampert
- Talonflame
- Guzzlord
- Gliscor
- Annihilape
- Tentacruel
- Skeledirge
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Greedent
Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Master League of Pokemon GO
The best team for Blacephalon in the Master League:
- Rayquaza in the Lead
- Xerneas as the Safe Swap
- Blacephalon as the Closer
Attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent as the Charged moves.
- Xerneas: Geomancy as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Moonblast as the Charged moves.
- Blacephalon: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Garchomp
- Groudon
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Mewtwo
- Dragonite
- Hero Forme Zacian
- Dialga
- Metagross
- Mamoswine
- Togekiss
That covers everything you need to know about the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon.
