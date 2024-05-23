The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon should have monsters that synergize well with this Ultra Beast. Blacephalon is a Fire and Ghost-type Ultra Beast that debuted in Pokemon GO during the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23, 2024. A new Pokemon means new interactions in PvP games.

This article will run you through the best Pokemon GO PvP teams for Blacephalon in every league of the GO Battle League.

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Great League

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Great League:

Blacephalon in the Lead

Serperior as the Safe Swap

Dewgong as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Blacephalon: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves.

Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves. Serperior: Vine Whip as the Fast move along with Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves.

Vine Whip as the Fast move along with Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves. Dewgong: Ice Shard as the Fast move along with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Registeel

Annihilape

Cresselia

Carbink

Lickitung

Skarmory

Swampert

Lanturn

Mandibuzz

Azumarill

Feraligatr

Mantine

Guzzlord

Galarian Stunfisk

Medicham

Gligar

Whiscash

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Ultra League:

Tapu Fini in the Lead

Steelix as the Safe Swap

Blacephalon as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Tapu Fini: Dragon Water Gun as the Fast move along with Surf and Nature's Madness as the Charged moves.

Dragon Water Gun as the Fast move along with Surf and Nature's Madness as the Charged moves. Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Breaking Swipe and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Breaking Swipe and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Blacephalon: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Tapu Fini

Registeel

Giratina Altered

Poliwrath

Pidgeot

Cresselia

Virizion

Mandibuzz

Cobalion

Swampert

Talonflame

Guzzlord

Gliscor

Annihilape

Tentacruel

Skeledirge

Defense Forme Deoxys

Greedent

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

The best team for Blacephalon in the Master League:

Rayquaza in the Lead

Xerneas as the Safe Swap

Blacephalon as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent as the Charged moves. Xerneas: Geomancy as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Geomancy as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Blacephalon: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Garchomp

Groudon

Origin Forme Giratina

Mewtwo

Dragonite

Hero Forme Zacian

Dialga

Metagross

Mamoswine

Togekiss

That covers everything you need to know about the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Blacephalon.

