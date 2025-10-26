The best Scolipede moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you unleash its full potential in battle. A Bug-/Poison-type Pokemon introduced in Generation 5, Scolipede evolves from Venipede at level 30 and can also be found in Wild Zone 15 during Main Mission 19. You can even Mega Evolve it after using the Scolipite stone, which can be purchased from Quasartico Inc. after spending 240 Mega Shards.

This article highlights the best moveset and nature for the critter in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Scolipede in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here are the best moves for this creature in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Gunk Shot

Megahorn

Iron Defense

Toxic

The Mega variant of the critter in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Gunk Shot is a powerful attack that can deal heavy damage to opponents, with a 30% chance of leaving them poisoned. Unfortunately, it won’t poison Pokemon that are Poison- or Steel-type (since they have the Immunity ability) or are protected by a Substitute. The move can be taught using TM100, which can be obtained by defeating Corbeau in the game.

Megahorn is a strong Bug-type move in the game, capable of dealing massive damage to opponents. Scolipede learns the attack at level 56, making it a great late-game addition to its moveset. With an impressive base power of 120, the attack also has a Z-Move effect, which further increases its base power to 190.

Iron Defense is a Steel-type move that increases the Pokemon's defense by two stages and can thus max out the stat (till the sixth stage) in only three uses. It was introduced in Generation 3, and the critter learns it at Level 1.

Finally, Toxic is a Poison-type move that goes perfectly with Scolipede's playstyle. This attack poisons the target, causing them to lose huge HP at the end of each turn. The critter learn this move at Level 36.

Best nature for Scolipede in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Since it mostly focuses on attacking stats, the Adamant (+Atk,-SpA) nature would work best for this Pokemon.

For this, you'll need an Adamant Mint, which you can purchase from a vendor in Rogue Sector 1, just to the left of Wild Zone 3, by spending 20,000 Poke Dollars.

Scolipede’s stats:

HP: 60

Attack: 100

Defense: 89

Special Attack: 55

Special Defense: 69

Speed: 112

Mega Scolipede’s stats:

HP: 60

Attack: 140

Defense: 149

Special Attack: 75

Special Defense: 99

Speed: 62

