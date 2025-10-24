Adapting the best Malamar moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A can give you an advantage during battle. It is a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon, a true defensive creature. You can evolve it from Inkay at level 30, which is available for capture in Wild Zone 11 and Lumiose Sewers. What makes Malamar even more exciting is its new Mega Evolution.

This article highlights the best Malamar moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here are Malamar's best moves in-game:

Knock Off

Reflect

Light Screen

Stealth Rock

It is a defensive Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Malamar learns Knock Off at level 14, which is great for removing an opponent’s held items. It also gives the Pokemon some extra offensive options during a battle.

Reflect and Light Screen are both Psychic-type moves that reduce damage dealt by physical attacks (50% for 5 turns), protecting the critters on your team. It’s a simple way to help your allies survive longer in battle.

You can obtain Reflect (TM031) from the side mission “Moves That Put Up a Wall.” Light Screen, on the other hand, is TM016 and can be obtained as a reward from Mable or available via TM.

Stealth Rock is useful, which sets up traps of rocks on the opponent’s side. Any Pokemon that switches in incurs damage based on its susceptibility to Rock-type attacks. The more vulnerable it is, the more damage it takes. Overall, these movesets make the Pokemon a supportive creature that can be relied on in the battlefield.

Best nature for Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Since it is mainly deployed as a support Pokemon, a Careful nature (+Sp. Def, -Sp. Atk) can be a good choice.

Here’s how to get the Nature Mint:

Careful Mint: Purchase it from a vendor in Rogue Sector 1, located to the left of Wild Zone 3, for 20,000 Poke Dollars.

Malamar’s stats:

HP: 86

86 Attack: 92

92 Defense: 88

88 Special Attack: 68

68 Special Defense: 75

75 Speed: 73

Mega Malamar’s stats:

HP: 86

86 Attack: 102

102 Defense: 88

88 Special Attack: 98

98 Special Defense: 120

120 Speed: 88

