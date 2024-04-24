Best settings for Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch

To fully enjoy Pokemon Unite on the Nintendo Switch, it is essential to tailor your console settings for optimal performance and gameplay efficiency. Adjusting the right options can enhance your control, improve your response time, and even give you a strategic edge in battle.

This guide will offer the best settings to use on your Nintendo Switch for Pokemon Unite, ensuring every match is as engaging and smooth as possible. Whether you are diving into your first game or you are looking to refine your gameplay, these settings are key to mastering the arena.

Best Pokemon Unite settings on Nintendo Switch

1) Frame Rate Setting

Frame Rate Setting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: High

Choosing the High frame rate setting in this is paramount for fluid gameplay. This tweak aims for 60 frames per second, providing a significantly smoother experience than the Low or Medium option, which caps the frame rate to 30 per second.

However, it's important to note that higher frame rates might reduce battery life due to increased power demand. If you are playing for extended periods, consider doing so while having your device connected to a power source.

2) Lock-On Priority Setting

Find the Lock-On setting under the Controls section (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: Lowest Remaining HP (Value)

The Lock-On Priority determines which opponent your attacks will be directed at by default. Setting this to Lowest Remaining HP helps you target and eliminate weakened opponents before they can recover or escape. As such, this tweak is crucial for securing kills and gaining an advantage.

3) Attack Controls Settings

Boosted Attack Gauge can be found under the health bar in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the options in this section and what you should set them to:

Advanced Controls: Enable this to separate the controls for targeting opponents and wild Pokemon, which helps in precisely managing confrontations.

Enable this to separate the controls for targeting opponents and wild Pokemon, which helps in precisely managing confrontations. Automatic Basic Attacks (Off): Disable this to prevent your Pokemon from automatically engaging with an enemy after an attack. This control gives you better command over positioning and engagement. This is vital for strategic gameplay.

Disable this to prevent your Pokemon from automatically engaging with an enemy after an attack. This control gives you better command over positioning and engagement. This is vital for strategic gameplay. Boosted Attack Gauge (On): Enable the Boosted Attack Gauge to keep a visual indicator of when your next attack is enhanced. This feature allows for strategic planning of powerful combos, essential for maximizing damage output.

Enable the Boosted Attack Gauge to keep a visual indicator of when your next attack is enhanced. This feature allows for strategic planning of powerful combos, essential for maximizing damage output. Lock-On Icon (On): This adds a visual wheel for easy target selection, simplifying the process of focusing on specific enemies during team fights or chaotic encounters.

4) Scoring Controls

Press button for scoring lets you spam the score animation in case of interruptions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: Press Button

Set the Scoring Control option to Press Button. This way, you can just single-press a button to initiate scoring rather than holding it down. This change minimizes disruptions and errors, particularly when you're under pressure, allowing for smoother and quicker scoring attempts.

5) Move Controls

Move Camera Control in Pokemon Unite gives you great vision for better judgement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the options in this section and what you should set them to:

Camera Follows Moves (On): Activating this ensures that the camera pans to follow the trajectory of your moves, expanding your view to better understand where your attack will land.

Activating this ensures that the camera pans to follow the trajectory of your moves, expanding your view to better understand where your attack will land. Move Aim Follows Move Direction (On): This setting allows your move’s aim to align automatically with the direction your Pokemon is facing. This helps to enhance the responsiveness and fluidity involved in using moves on the go.

This setting allows your move’s aim to align automatically with the direction your Pokemon is facing. This helps to enhance the responsiveness and fluidity involved in using moves on the go. Move Aim Snaps to Nearby Targets (On): Enable this to make your moves automatically lock onto nearby targets, reducing the need for precise aim and speeding up your reaction times in battles.

6) Minimap Position

Best minimap position in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: Top Left of the Screen

Keep the minimap in its default position at the top left of the screen to ensure it does not interfere with the Lock-On Icon. This position allows for optimal visibility of both the map and in-game action and is crucial for strategic planning as well as environmental awareness.

7) Move Learning Control

Using the D-Pad in Pokemon Unite to learn new moves can be beneficial in the heat of battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: Single Button

Choose the Single Button option (using the D-Pad) for learning moves. This setup is more straightforward and faster than using a button combination, reducing your chances of encountering errors during critical moments of leveling up.

8) Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity can be found under the Controls section in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: High as Possible

Maximizing the camera sensitivity enables quick panning across the battlefield, allowing you to assess situations rapidly and react accordingly. This is particularly beneficial for strategic positioning and situational awareness.

9) Aim Assist Setting

Where to find the Aim Assist setting in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Setting: Smart Assist

For newcomers, Smart Assist is advised as it helps the aiming reticle automatically snap to targets, ensuring accuracy and reliability in fast-paced battles. As you become more comfortable with the game's mechanics, you can tweak this setting to your preferences.

These detailed Pokemon Unite adjustments for your Nintendo Switch will enhance this title's gameplay by making it smoother, more strategic, and overall more enjoyable. Tailor these settings as you grow with the game to continuously optimize your performance and adapt to higher levels of play.

