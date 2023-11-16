Best teams for Lopunny in Pokemon GO

If they are placed in optimal teams, monsters can perform at their highest level in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Similarly, Lopunny needs a good team to realize its potential. Moreover, understanding the weaknesses and resistance of Lopunny gives you an advantage over those who lack this knowledge. The team that you build for Lopunny must have comprehensive coverage against many threats. This article will help you create the best roster for Lopunny in Pokemon GO.

Note: All the Fast Moves in this article are mentioned first, whereas the Charged Moves are stated afterward. Additionally, Elite Moves are marked with asterisks.

Pokemon GO Great League: Lopunny’s best team

Great League team (Image via Niantic/TPC)

The Great League is the first battle format in the Pokemon GO Battle League. If you want to secure a win with Lopunny in this league, it must be teamed up with critters that bolster its strengths. They must also help it convert its drawbacks into advantages. Lopunny has the capacity to tank attacks, reach Charged Moves quickly, and damage a wide array of Pokemon types.

Top monsters to team up with Lopunny:

Pelipper

Mantine

Lickitung

Cresselia

Carbink

The creatures above are great for a Pokemon GO Great League party. You can only use two monsters at a time, so you need to get comfortable with their moves and typings to find the combinations that offer the best results.

Pelipper : Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane

: Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane Mantine : Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam

: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam Lickitung : Lick, Body Slam*, and Power Whip

: Lick, Body Slam*, and Power Whip Cresselia : Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, and Moonblast

: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, and Moonblast Carbink: Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Moonblast

The best moves for Lopunny in the Great League are Double Kick, Triple Axel, and Focus Blast.

Pokemon GO Ultra League: Lopunny’s best team

Ultra League team (Image via Niantic/TPC)

In the Pokemon GO Ultra League battle format, you may have a hard time dealing damage to a wide variety of types. Moreover, Lopunny's weaker and slower attacks may put it in a bad position, resulting in it struggling to draw shields.

However, the good thing is that Lopunny can still tank incoming attacks and can deal quick damage thanks to its ability to tap into its Charged Move relatively quickly.

Top monsters to team up with Lopunny:

Cresselia

Registeel

Giratina (Altered)

Jellicent

Tapu Fini

These Pokemon can be good party companions for your Lopunny in the GO Ultra League. Although it has many performance downsides, the suggested team composition will help Lopunny overcome them to a large extent. Here is the list of the best movesets of the team.

Cresselia : Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, and Moonblast

: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, and Moonblast Registeel : Lock On, Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon*

: Lock On, Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon* Giratina (Altered): Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak

(Altered): Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak Jellicent : Hex, Surf, and Shadow Ball

: Hex, Surf, and Shadow Ball Tapu Fini: Water Gun, Surf, and Moonblast

For the Ultra League, the best moves for Lopunny are Double Kick, Triple Axel, and Fire Punch.

Pokemon GO Master League: Lopunny’s best team

Master League team (Image via Niantic/TPC)

Lopunny has a maximum CP of 2328 at Level 50. As a result, this Normal-type Pocket Monster lacks the stats to shine in the Pokemon GO Master League battle format.

Nevertheless, the game offers several strong Pokemon you can use in this format. Some of them are listed below.

Meloetta (Aria)

Snorlax (Shadow)

Obstagoon

Snorlax

Virizion

Terrakion

Cobalion

Ursaluna

You can add these options to your party instead of Lopunny to hold your own in the open Master League battle format.