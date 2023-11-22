Best teams for Pelipper in Pokemon GO

Pelipper needs an ideal battle team to perform at the highest level in Pokemon GO. If you create a party that helps this Water- and Flying-type Pocket Monster, you will be able to fully utilize its power. A good team always has members that cover each other's weaknesses and bolster the strengths of one another. The stronger your roster, the more key wins it can secure.

Pelipper possesses moves that help it shine in different battle scenarios, and this bird shows its true potential with proper matchups. Those competing in the Pokemon GO Battle League with this entity must understand its weaknesses to yield better results. This will help a trainer boost its strength. This article mentions all the Pokemon that can be great teammates for this Water Bird Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Pelipper's best team in Pokemon GO Great League

Great League party (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Great League, Pokemon GO's Pelipper is a versatile monster. Not only can this creature access effective movesets, but it can also assume the role of a Lead or a Safe Swap. From hitting opponents of different types to resisting damage from a wide array of types, Pelipper excels in both roles.

Here is the list of Pocket Monsters to team up with Pelipper:

Lickitung

Medicham

Stunfisk (Galarian)

Vigoroth

Scrafty

The suggested party needs the following Fast and Charged Moves to help Pelipper:

Lickitung : Lick, Body Slam*, Power Whip

: Lick, Body Slam*, Power Whip Medicham : Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Stunfisk (Galarian) : Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake

: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Vigoroth : Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze

: Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch

The best moves for Pelipper in the Great League are Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane.

Pelipper's best team in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Ultra League party (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In the Ultra League battle format, Pelipper is slightly less potent. The team the critter is in needs a monster who can take the Lead position. It would be best if you use it for Switches instead; let other members play the role of the Lead.

Even though Pelipper exercises the maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,404 in this league, using it as a Safe Swap would be ideal.

Use these Pokemon to team up with Pelipper:

Registeel

Dubwool

Cresselia

Cobalion

Steelix

The suggested Fast and Charged Moves for Pelipper’s team:

Registeel : Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

: Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon* Dubwool : Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback

: Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback Cresselia : Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, Moonblast

: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, Moonblast Cobalion : Double Kick, Sacred Sword*, Stone Edge

: Double Kick, Sacred Sword*, Stone Edge Steelix: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe, Earthquake

In the Ultra League, the best attacks for Pelipper are Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane.

Pelipper's best team in Pokemon GO Master League

Master League party (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pelipper lacks the battle power to engage with the robust Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Master League. It is a glass cannon in this format. Therefore, to get better results, you can opt for Shadow Gyarados, Gyarados, Gliscor, Shadow Moltres, Therian Landorus, Shadow Gliscor, Moltres, and Quaquaval.

However, if you still want to use Pelipper in the Master League, you can team it up with the fighters mentioned below. The following list also provides their best moves:

Xerneas : Geomancy*, Close Combat, Moonblast

: Geomancy*, Close Combat, Moonblast Giratina (Altered) : Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power

: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Dialga : Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor

: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Dragonite : Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower

: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent*

For the Master League, Pelipper's moves are Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane.