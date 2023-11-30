Best teams for Scizor in Pokemon GO

The quality of Scizor's team in Pokemon GO's Battle League determines how well the creature will perform. The best composition offers security, assures more wins, and helps trainers obtain rewards. Scizor’s party needs a Lead that can last longer in the battle, a Safe Swap that can take the Lead's place when needed, and a Closer that can step onto the battlefield when the target runs out of shields.

This article takes a look at the best possible teams for Scizor in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best team for Scizor in Pokemon GO Great League

Scizor teammates for Great League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Scizor’s specialty in the Pokemon GO Great League is its Attack. Its Defense and Stamina stats are comparatively lower. As a result, the creature is incompatible with the Lead and Safe Swap roles.

Scizor is a glass cannon, meaning it can do a lot of harm to targets but fails to take hits. Therefore, players will want it to take on the role of the Closer.

Considering these factors, here is a list of Pocket Monsters to team up with Scizor:

Medicham

Serperior

Lickitung

Swampert

Sableye

The most reliable team here would comprise Medicham as the Lead, Lickitung as the Safe Swap, and Scizor as the Closer.

Here are the best moves for this team:

Medicham : Counter, Ice Punch, and Psychic

: Counter, Ice Punch, and Psychic Serperior : Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant*, and Aerial Ace

: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant*, and Aerial Ace Lickitung : Lick, Power Whip, and Body Slam*

: Lick, Power Whip, and Body Slam* Swampert : Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon*, and Earthquake

: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon*, and Earthquake Sableye: Shadow Claw, Foul Play, and Return

The best attacks for Scizor are Bullet Punch, X-Scissor, and Night Slash.

Best team for Scizor in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Scizor's matchups for Ultra League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Since Scizor’s stats spread is attack-focused in the Ultra League, the creature should be used when the opponent runs out of shields. Due to its low Defense and Stamina, the Pocket Monster is great for the Closer role.

Keeping these factors in mind, here are Scizor’s best teammates in this format:

Registeel

Tapu Fini

Giratina (Altered)

Mandibuzz

Poliwrath

Registeel takes the Lead position, Tapu Fini is the Safe Swap, and Scizor is the Closer. Here are the best moves for this team:

Registeel : Lock On, Zap Cannon*, and Focus Blast

: Lock On, Zap Cannon*, and Focus Blast Tapu Fini : Water Gun, Surf, and Moonblast

: Water Gun, Surf, and Moonblast Giratina ( Altered ): Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak

( ): Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak Mandibuzz : Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Aerial Ace

: Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Aerial Ace Poliwrath: Counter*, Ice Punch, and Scald

Scizor should use Bullet Punch, X-Scissor, and Night Slash when in this Pokemon GO Ultra League team.

Best team for Scizor in Pokemon GO Master League

Scizor's team for Master League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Master League follows the open battle format. This means Scizor will have to face the most formidable adversaries.

Using its Fast Move, Bullet Punch, Scizor can pressure targets into using their shield. However, this attack won’t help because the target can also easily hit Scizor with their moves, making it a glass cannon again.

Therefore, the ideal role Scizor can assume in this format is the Closer. However, even with this role, it cannot guarantee more wins.

For the Master League, players should look out for other creatures instead of Scizor. However, if trainers still want to use it, here is the list of creatures they can have on the Pocket Monster's team:

Giratina (Altered)

Dragonite

Xerneas

Rayquaza

Gyarados

Players should use Giratina (Altered) as the Lead, Dragonite as the Safe Swap, and Scizor as the Closer.

Giratina (Altered) : Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak

: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak Dragonite : Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower

: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower Xerneas : Geomancy*, Close Combat, and Moonblast

: Geomancy*, Close Combat, and Moonblast Rayquaza : Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe*, and Dragon Ascent*

: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe*, and Dragon Ascent* Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail*, and Crunch

For the Master League, Scizor’s ideal moves are Bullet Punch, X-Scissor, and Night Slash.