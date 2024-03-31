5 best teams for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Tapu Lele is a Legendary Pokemon with great potential to take down Pokemon GO’s toughest entities when played in the best team composition. It is a dual Psychic and Fairy-type monster that can access four types of attacks: Fairy, Psychic, Fighting, and Ghost. In PvP play, if you want to inflict significant damage on opponents and have the upper hand in battles, you must unlock Charged Attack Nature’s Madness.

You can progress in the GO Battle League if you teach the Land Spirit Pokemon its signature move, Nature’s Madness. Note that the deity is a well-suited fighter for the Master League format. By setting up the best PvP moveset, i.e., Confusion, Moon Blast, and Nature’s Madness, you are good to go. Now, let’s learn the five ideal units for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO.

5 teams suitable for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO Master League

1) Tapu Lele, Palika (Origin), and Zygarde (Complete Forme)

Tapu Lele, Palika (Origin), and Zygarde (Complete Forme) (Image via TPC)

Origin Forme Palkia and Complete Forme Zygarde are the two most powerful Pokemon in the Master League format. Both have Legendary status and demonstrate outstanding battle power. Teaming your Tapu Lele with them means you have protection against top meta threats.

This trio needs to have their best moveset when battling, so here is what they will need:

Origin Forme Palika’s PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend

: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend Complete Forme Zygarde's PvP moveset: Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake

This unit works perfectly when the Pokemon are assigned their respective roles. For that, Pokemon GO Palika (Origin) should be a Lead. Tapu Lele isn’t as robust as Zyargde (Complete Forme); therefore, it should be a Closer. The remaining teammate should be your Switch.

2) Tapu Lele, Landorus (Therian), and Meloetta (Aria)

Tapu Lele, Landorus (Therian), and Meloetta (Aria) (Image via TPC)

Meloetta (Aria) is a Mythical mon, and Therian Landorus is a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. When their power comes together and they work as a team alongside Tapu Lele, you can outperform several known adversaries in the Master League. While the Mythical species is a dual Normal and Psychic-type critter, the Legendary force is a Ground and Flying-type monster.

The team must use their best PvP moveset, so check them out below:

Therian Landorus’s PvP moveset : Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, and Stone Edge

: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, and Stone Edge Aria Meloetta’s PvP moveset: Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam

Hereafter, your main task will be to deploy this Master League Tapu Lele team by considering roles. In this unit, Landorus (Therian) should assume the lead role. Following that, Melaetta (Aria) should take the position of a Switch so the Land Spirit Pokemon can enter the battle as a Closer.

3) Tapu Lele, Dialga (Origin), and Landorus (Therian)

Tapu Lele, Dialga (Origin), and Landorus (Therian) (Image via TPC)

You can also go with Origin Forme Dialga and Therian Landorus to create a potent battle team for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO. Both are Legendary Pokemon with incredible Combat Power (CP) and utility. Dialga (Origin) is a dual Steel and Dragon-type species with access to Roar of Time, a move that deals 150+ damage.

We know about Landorus (Therian)’s typing, so let’s learn the best PvP movesets for this unit:

Origin Forme Dialga’s PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Roar of Time, and Iron Head

: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time, and Iron Head Therian Landorus’s PvP moveset: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, and Stone Edge

To get better results from this Tapu Lele teams in Pokemon GO Master League, you must assign roles carefully. Dialga (Origin) should be your Switch; Landorus should take the Lead role, and Tapu Lele can be your Closer Pokemon, as usual.

4) Tapu Lele, Groudon, and Kyurem

Tapu Lele, Groudon, and Kyurem (Image via TPC)

If you have Groudon and Kyurem in your collection, you can build another Master League team for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO. Groudon has a well-balanced stat spread and a massive CP. Kyrurem’s CP is impressive, but its Defense stat is just 170. While the former is a solo Ground-type Pokemon, the latter is a dual Dragon and Ice-type entity. Combining all the typing of this team, it resists eight of 18 types and can deal increased damage to 13 of 18 types.

Let’s quickly go through the best moveset of this team:

Ground’s PvP moveset: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch

Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch Kyurem’s PvP moveset: Dragon Breath, Glaciate, and Dragon Claw

PvPoke says Tapu Lele ranks #139 in the Master League and the right thing to do would be to use it as a Closer. You can start the battle with Groudon and send Kyurem out as a Switch.

5) Tapu Lele, Zygarde (Complete), and Meloetta Aria

Tapu Lele, Zygarde (Complete), and Meloetta Aria (Image via TPC)

There are very few top Master League meta critters that can work effectively in a team with Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO. Among the ones that fit are Complete Forme of Zygarde and Aria Meloetta. The former is built to soak damage, while the latter is made to attack foes unforgivingly. This formation is so powerful that it has very few drawbacks. Tapu Lele can secure many wins if trainers are prepared for this kind of set-up.

Your team should have these PvP movesets:

Complete Zygarde's PvP moveset : Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake

: Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake Aria Meloetta’s PvP moveset: Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon GO Zygarde (Complete) has the potential to lead this team. So, make sure you do that and use Meloetta (Aria) as a Switch. Additionally, you should give the role of Closer to Tapu Lele.