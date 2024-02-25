5 best teams for Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO

If you have Origin Forme Dialga, you might wonder what the best teams for this Legendary in Pokemon GO are. The GO: Tour Sinnoh Global event is underway, and its main highlights are the Origin Formes of Palkia and Dialga. You can get these entities by defeating them in raids or completing a Special Research Breakthrough.

We suggest you acquire Origin Forme Dialga with its signature move, Roar of Time, to ensure it has the best PvP Charged Attack. Not only is this move useful in battles, it can also be utilized to activate the Adventure Effect outside them.

Origin Forme Dialga is a powerhouse, and PvPoke says it is a top Master League meta critter. Although the beast is a mighty species all on its own, it needs the ideal squad to perform at its maximum level.

If Origin Forme Dialga is inserted into a team with an admirable PvP movepool, well-balanced offensive and defensive power, as well as the ability to perform admirably against formidable critters, it can conquer the Pokemon GO Master League meta.

Note: This article is subjective and expresses the writer's point of view. The teams suggested for Origin Forme Dialga are for the Master League battle meta. Also, the stars next to certain moves indicate that they are Elite.

Five best team picks of Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO

1) Origin Forme Dialga, Zygarde (Complete Forme), and Therian Landorus

Origin Forme Dialga, Zygarde (Complete Forme), and Therian Landorus (Image via TPC)

Origin Forme Dialga is a dual Steel and Dragon-type creature in Pokemon GO. The critter is only weak to Fighting and Ground moves and is resistant to a wide variety of attacks. Since it already has an advantage, thanks to its type resistance, Zygarde (Complete Forme) and Therian Landorus add more to its existing might.

Its best PvP moveset, Dragon Breath, Roar of Time, and Iron Head, inflicts heavy Fast Move damage and forces opponents to use their shield, creating a favorable fight situation.

While Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO takes the Lead role in this team formation, Therian Landorus functions as a Safe Switch. The latter's job is to hold its ground and last a minute. This Unovar region Legendary, a dual Water and Flying-type creature, does a great job here. Moreover, you can also hit multiple types of Pokemon with its quickly releasing Charged Attacks.

The final entity for this team is Zygardge (Complete Forme), a monster well-suited to be the Closer. PvPoke ranks it #2 in the Pokemon GO Master League; you already know you have a robust fighter by your side. That said, in this battle roaster, its responsibility is to soak a ton of damage and try to ensure your team's victory.

2) Origin Forme Dialga, Groudon, and Xerneas

Origin Forme Dialga, Groudon, and Xerneas (Image via TPC)

The second-best Origin Forme Dialga team in Pokemon GO will see the Legendary paired with Groudon and Xerneas. These are two of the few Master League meta critters. You can use the Groudon as a Switch and the latter as a Xerneas. Dialga will be the Lead. This party focuses on capitalizing on the Lead's advantages to win.

In this team, Groudon uses its Ground-type prowess, PvP moveset, attacking and defending power, as well as bulk capacity. It quickly employs its Charged Attacks to damage opponents.

Using its abilities, the challenger may be baited into employing their shield. If they don't fall for the trick, they must resist Groudon's spammy hits from Fire Punch, a Pokemon GO Fire-type move that takes less energy to deal 58 damage — STAB power included.

Furthermore, its best PvP Charged Attack, Precipice Blades, inflicts 158 damage; this ever-existing threat can force trainers to activate their shields or send out their Safe Swap.

Xerneas comes in at last when Groudon loses in the first minute or retreats in the second round. The former uses its best PvP moveset, Geomancy*, Close Combat, and Moonblast.

Geomancy in Pokemon GO is Xernera's signature attack and is lethal to Poison, Steel, and Fire-type creatures. For example, against Heatran in a 0-0 or 1-0 shield situation, it will surely come out on top if you use that move.

3) Origin Forme Dialga, Kyogre, and Flogres

Origin Forme Dialga, Kyogre, and Flogres (Image via TPC)

This time, Origin Forme Dialga takes on a new role in the Pokemon GO Master League — that of a Switch. Kyrogre ranks #23 in this league according to PvPoke and leads the team with its best PvP moveset: Waterfall, Surf, and Origin Pulse*. Its Attack, Defense, and Stamina powers allow it to be offensively and defensively prepared for meta threats.

This title's current meta has powerful Lead Pocket Monsters, and Krogre is one among them. It gives you that boost needed to advance to the next phase of the PvP battle. Once the Sea Basin entity is swapped for Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO, it starts to reap the benefits from its Steel-type resistance.

This allows it to absorb decreased damage from various move types. Also, its Fast Move, Dragon Breath, does significant damage. This is another factor that can force opponents to use their shield, putting them at a disadvantage.

As the Closer, Flogres steps into the battle once Origin Forme Dialga stops fighting. The battle scenario after that isn’t guaranteed to remain the same; this Fairy-type Pokemon can find itself in various shield situations. This includes instances where your winning chances are much higher — like in a 0-0, 1-1, or 1-2 shield situation against monsters like Yveltal.

With Flogres's capacity, numerous combat scenarios can form, determining wins and losses in Pokemon GO.

4) Origin Forme Dialga, Mewtwo, and Zekrom

Origin Forme Dialga, Mewtwo, and Zekrom (Image via TPC)

The fourth team for Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO involves Mewtwo and Zekrom. They have outstanding PvP movesets. They are devastating and perform well consistently throughout all three stages of a Master League match. This means even if one Pokemon fails to fulfill its purpose, the other embraces the flop and carries out its job.

We already know what happens when we use Origin Forme Dialga as a Lead and Switch. Here, this Legendary assumes a Closer's role. On the other hand, Mewtwo — a Psychic-type Legendary entity in Pokemon GO — is a lead. Zekrom is a Switch. That said, Going by PvPoke stats, the former ranks #15, and the latter ranks #17 in the Master League.

Mewtwo uses its Charged Attacks, Pystrike and Shadow Ball, which cost 50 energy to deal 90 and 100 damage, respectively. What this means is this creature can land two quick Charged Attacks due to their energy efficiency in the Master League. Opponents facing this creature's brutal blows function try to save themselves from that, which often involves using shields.

Zekrom will enter the battlefield as a Switch and aim to last for a minute in the Master League battle format. As a defensively strong Pokemon, this entity can use its power to its benefit. Its Charged Attacks compel the challenger to use their shields.

On the flip side, the opponent might take a hit to bait you into an unconventional shield situation. No matter the case, if Zekrom does its job properly, Origin Forme Dialga can make its way into the fight as a Closer to direct the match. Remember, this party solely relies upon the advantages of the Lead position to secure wins.

5) Origin Forme Dialga, Garchomp, and Meloetta (Aria)

Origin Forme Dialga, Garchomp, and Aria Meloetta (Image via TPC)

The last unit composition for Origin Forme Dialga taps into the powers of several Pokemon GO types, including Steel, Normal, Dragon, and Ground. In this build, the Leader is the overwhelming force, Dialga’s Origin Form, the Safe Swap is Aria Meloetta and the Closer is Garchomp. According to the PvPoke ranking, they rank at #20, #11, and #37, respectively.

Origin Forme Dialga should use its best moveset, bulk capacity, shield pressuring threat, and defensive capabilities as a Lead.

Aria Meloetta is incredibly tanky and quickly reaches its Pokemon GO Charged Attacks to fool opponents into using their shields.

Lastly, Garchomp — a pseudo-Legendary beast — can use its PvP moveset, impressive tanking ability, and flexibility to hit various types of Pokemon.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters

Poll : Are you ready to battle with Origin Forme Dialga? Yes No 0 votes