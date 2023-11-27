Best teams for Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monster first released in Pokemon GO in its Incarnate Forme in March 2020. A year later, in March 2021, its Therian Forme was added to the game. It frequently returns as a 5-star raid boss that can also be caught from GO Battle League rewards. While Thundurus is an excellent pick as an Electric-type attacker in raids, its success doesn't translate into PvP battles.

However, owing to its incredible offensive stats, both its forms hit really hard. As such, its Incarnate Forme has a base 266 Attack, 164 Defense, and 188 Stamina. On the other hand, its Therian Forme has a base 295 Attack, 161 Defense, and 188 Stamina.

The Incarnate Forme of Thundurus maxes out at 3,782 CP in Pokemon GO, while its Therian Forme reaches a maximum of 4,127 CP. If you wish to use it for trainer battles, this article will outline the best teams for the critter.

Best team for Thundurus in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme

Thundurus (Incarnate), Steelix, Virizion (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Thundurus (Incarnate) Lead Thunder Shock Crunch and Thunder Punch Steelix Switch Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe and Earthquake Virizion Closer Double Kick Sacred Sword* and Leaf Blade

Steelix and Virizion are Ultra League staples, and their presence makes it possible for you to pick spicy options like Thundurus. Lead with Thundurus to make sure there aren't any hard counters on the team. If you are met with something like that, quickly switch to Steelix to soak up the energy and apply debuffs using Breakin Swipe.

Virizion is a great combination of bulk and damage as it can soak attacks while counterattacking effectively. Once the opponent is down shields, send Thundurus to clean up with STAB Thunder Punch.

Therian Forme

Cobalion, Tapu Fini, Thundurus (Therian) (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Cobalion Lead Double Kick Sacred Sword* and Stone Edge Tapu Fini Switch Water Gun Surf and Moonblast Thundurus (Therian) Closer Volt Switch Thunderbolt and Focus Blast

A similar strategy is employed with the Therian Forme of Thundurus. Instead of leading with the critter, you should leave it as the ace revealed in the end. The Cobalion and Tapu Fini cover for each other's weaknesses and can, almost always, guarantee that you come out with a shield advantage.

With a shield advantage, Therian Thundurus can sweep the endgame with its hard-hitting Fast and Charged Attacks.

Best team for Thundurus in Master League of Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme

Dragonite, Xerneas, Thundurus (Incarnate) (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Dragonite Lead Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower Xerneas Switch Geomancy* Moonblast and Focus Blast Thundurus (Incarnate) Closer Thunder Shock Crunch and Thunder Punch

If you wish to run spicy picks like Incarnate Thundurus in the Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League, you must have a core of meta staples. Dragonite and Xerneas serve that purpose. While the former deals consistent damage, the latter is great at soaking it.

Once again, set up with a shield advantage, Thundurus will take your opponent by surprise and leave them little room to play with.

Therian Forme

Thundurus (Therian), Groudon, Giratina (Altered) (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Thundurus (Therian) Lead Volt Switch Thunderbolt and Focus Blast Groudon Switch Mud Shot Precipice Blades* and Fire Punch* Giratina (Altered) Closer Shadow Claw Dragon Claw and Ancient Power

Pairing a frail critter like Therian Thundurus with bulky picks like Groudon and Altered Forme Giratina makes perfect sense. While the former is fantastic at dishing out damage, the latter is great at enduring it without batting an eyelash.

Groudon is one of the most consistent performers in the Master League thanks to its incredible stats and fantastic movepool. Backed with a glass cannon like Thundurus, Groudon can take down shields so that the latter can come in and snipe the remaining enemies.

If you want to build a team of your own Pokemon GO Battle League team with Thundurus, you can check out our extensive Thundurus PvP and PvE guide.