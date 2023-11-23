Pokemon GO Thundurus PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Thundurus, the Electric-type member of the Forces of Nature group, has two forms, both available in Pokemon GO. The Incarnate Forme was released in March 2020, while the Therian Forme arrived in March 2021. Both Pocket Monsters can often be encountered through 5-star raids and GO Battle League rewards.
Once you have either form of Thundurus in Pokemon GO, you might want to use it in battle. This article will explore everything about the best situations and ideal movesets for these critters.
What moves can Thundurus learn in Pokemon GO?
Incarnate Forme
Fast Attacks
- Astonish
- Thunder Shock
Charged Attacks
- Brick Break
- Crunch
- Thunder
- Thunder Punch
Base Stats
- Attack: 266
- Defense: 164
- Stamina: 188
Therian Forme
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Volt Switch
Charged Attacks
- Focus Blast
- Sludge Wave
- Thunder
- Thunderbolt
Base Stats
- Attack: 295
- Defense: 161
- Stamina: 188
Both forms of Thundurus are Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monsters, meaning they get the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using moves of these types. Incarnate Forme Thundurus has a maximum CP of 3,782, while the Therian Forme maxes out at 4,127 CP.
Since the two forms can be captured at a minimum of 1,828 CP and 2,002 CP, respectively, they are only eligible for the Ultra and Master League formats of PvP battles in Pokemon GO.
Best PvP moveset for Thundurus in Pokemon GO
Neither of Thundurus' forms are very good in the PvP scene, owing to their poor defense stats. That said, the Incarnate Forme has a better move pool, and if you must use one in battle, this is the variant you should go with.
Here are the best movesets for the two forms of Thundurus in Pokemon GO:
Incarnate Forme
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Thunder
Thunder Shock is a good Electric-type Fast Attack. It deals 1.8 damage (STAB included) and generates 4.5 energy
For Incarnate Thundurus, Crunch is the bait move. This Dark-type attack deals 40 damage at 45 energy cost and has a 30% chance of lowering the target's defense by one stage. Thunder deals 120 base damage (STAB included) at 60 cost. This is great for situations where you have an energy and/or shield advantage.
Therian Forme
- Fast Attack: Volt Switch
- Charged Attack: Thunderbolt and Focus Blast
Volt Switch is one of the best Electric-type Fast Attacks. It deals 3.6 damage (STAB included) and generates 4 energy.
Therian Forme Thundurus lacks a bait move, as Thunderbolt and Focus Blast cost 55 and 75 energy, respectively. The former deals 108 damage and the latter 150.
Best PvE moveset for Thundurus in Pokemon GO
Both forms of Thundurus are good as raid and Gym attackers in Niantic's mobile game. The Therian Forme is slightly better because of the higher base Attack stat. Its go-to moveset for this purpose — Volt Switch and Thunderbolt — deals 17.81 damage per second.
If you have an Incarnate Thundurus instead, it's not too far behind. The combination of Thunder Shock and Thunder deals 14.94 damage per second.
Best counters to Thundurus in Pokemon GO
The hardest counters to Thundurus in the Ultra League are more or less the same for the Incarnate and the Therian Forme. Most notably, they include meta picks from the format such as:
- Swampert
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Trevenant
- Charizard
- Cresellia
In the Master League, Thundurus's Incarnate forme mostly loses to the following:
- Garchomp
- Dialga
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Drgonite
- Excadrill
The toughest counters to Therian Forme Thundurus in the Master League are:
- Dialga
- Mewtwo
- Dragonite
- Excadrill
- Swampert
Check out our guide on how to defeat Incarnate Forme Thundurus in 5-star raids.