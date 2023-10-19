Best tips and tricks for Party Play in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO recently released an exciting feature called Party Play, and it's changing the way players take to the game. Essentially, this mechanic lets them experience the gameplay together in a party. The community has had a long-term complaint about the title feeling very single-player and limited, despite featuring multiplayer interactions.

This article explores the details regarding Party Play, along with the best tips and tricks to make the most of this new feature.

How to create a party in Pokemon GO

You can join or create a party in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get started with Party Play in Pokemon GO, you'll need to create a party. A maximum of four players can play together, but remember to plan your activities as the group will only last for one hour.

Follow these steps to create a party in the game:

Simply open your profile from the bottom-left corner of the main screen.

Look for the new Party tab at the top, and click on Create.

After you create a party, you'll receive a QR code that your friend can scan to easily join the group.

With Party Play activated, you will see your party members on the map. This interactive experience lets you explore the Pokemon GO world together with your friends. Earning bonuses and receiving rewards for completing challenges is the key goal of this feature.

Pokemon GO Party Play tips and tricks

Party Play Tips and Tricks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are a few tips and tricks you can use in Pokemon GO's Party Play feature:

1) Understanding Party Power in raids:

Party Power is a unique feature in Pokemon GO parties, and it is especially beneficial during raid battles. Here's how it works:

Your fast attacks charge a new feature called a Party Power Bar.

Once it is fully charged, you can activate Party Power.

When you use a charged move with Party Power activated, it deals double the damage.

Party Power is a game-changer twist in raids. It will let you and your party members take down powerful raid bosses quickly and easily.

2) The more the merrier: The more the number of members a party has, the faster the challenges will be completed. So remember to have as many friends accompanying you as you can.

3) Quicker Raid completion: Remember to have the most number of members in raid battles as Party Power will charge up even quicker. When activated, the party will deliver more damage to the raid boss, taking less time wrap up the encounter.

Key things to remember:

You can't explore routes while in a party, so plan accordingly if you're considering using both the features.

There's a maximum distance limit of one kilometer from your party members. Beyond this, the party will be automatically disbanded.

By default, children's accounts can't join parties. But, parents can enable this feature through the Pokemon Trainer Club website.

Be aware of the known bugs associated with Party Play, such as discrepancies in distance explored, avatar visibility during raids, and more. These are being looked into by Niantic.

Using official Bluetooth devices like Pokemon GO Plus+ currently doesn't count towards party challenges or stats.

While the rewards for Party Play challenges may not be groundbreaking, the feature is an excellent way to enhance your gameplay experience when exploring with friends.

Additionally, the Party Power bonus in raids can significantly speed up your battles. Remember to keep an eye out for any updates that address known issues. With these tips and tricks, you're well-equipped to make the most of Party Play in Pokemon GO.