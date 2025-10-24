  • home icon
Best Zygarde moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:54 GMT
Best Zygarde moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Zygarde moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Zygarde's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the most optimal results with the creature. It can be obtained after you get Xerneas and Yveltal. It will wait for you in Wild Zone 20 after you beat L in front of Hotel Z.

Zygarde is a Dragon- and Ground-type that is the star of Legends Z-A. It even has a brand new Mega Evolution. This article covers the best Zygarde moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)
Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

The best moves for Zygarde in Legends Z-A are:

  • Core Enforcer (Nihil Light when Mega Evolved)
  • Earth Power
  • Focus Blast
  • Glare

Core Enforcer is a Dragon-type move that Zygarde learns in this game. Glare is a level-up move for this legendary that paralyzes the target. Focus Blast and Earth Power must be learnt using TMs in Legends Z-A.

Best nature for Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The best nature for Zygarde is Impish (+Def., -Sp. Atk.) if you plan on using its regular version. However, if you want to Mega Evolve Zygarde, Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) is the way to go.

You can find the mints for these in the following locations:

  • Impish Mint: You can purchase this from the flower shop in Wild Zone 3 or Nouveau Cafe (Truck No.3).
  • Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Zygarde stats

10% Zygarde’s stats:

  • HP: 54
  • Attack: 100
  • Defense: 71
  • Special Attack: 61
  • Special Defense: 85
  • Speed: 115

50% Zygarde’s stats:

  • HP: 108
  • Attack: 100
  • Defense: 121
  • Special Attack: 81
  • Special Defense: 95
  • Speed: 95

Zygarde Complete’s stats:

  • HP: 216
  • Attack: 100
  • Defense: 121
  • Special Attack: 91
  • Special Defense: 95
  • Speed: 85

Mega Zygarde’s stats:

  • HP: 216
  • Attack: 70
  • Defense: 91
  • Special Attack: 216
  • Special Defense: 85
  • Speed: 100

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

