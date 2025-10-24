Zygarde's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the most optimal results with the creature. It can be obtained after you get Xerneas and Yveltal. It will wait for you in Wild Zone 20 after you beat L in front of Hotel Z.
Zygarde is a Dragon- and Ground-type that is the star of Legends Z-A. It even has a brand new Mega Evolution. This article covers the best Zygarde moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The best moves for Zygarde in Legends Z-A are:
- Core Enforcer (Nihil Light when Mega Evolved)
- Earth Power
- Focus Blast
- Glare
Core Enforcer is a Dragon-type move that Zygarde learns in this game. Glare is a level-up move for this legendary that paralyzes the target. Focus Blast and Earth Power must be learnt using TMs in Legends Z-A.
Best nature for Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The best nature for Zygarde is Impish (+Def., -Sp. Atk.) if you plan on using its regular version. However, if you want to Mega Evolve Zygarde, Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) is the way to go.
You can find the mints for these in the following locations:
- Impish Mint: You can purchase this from the flower shop in Wild Zone 3 or Nouveau Cafe (Truck No.3).
- Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Zygarde stats
10% Zygarde’s stats:
- HP: 54
- Attack: 100
- Defense: 71
- Special Attack: 61
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 115
50% Zygarde’s stats:
- HP: 108
- Attack: 100
- Defense: 121
- Special Attack: 81
- Special Defense: 95
- Speed: 95
Zygarde Complete’s stats:
- HP: 216
- Attack: 100
- Defense: 121
- Special Attack: 91
- Special Defense: 95
- Speed: 85
Mega Zygarde’s stats:
- HP: 216
- Attack: 70
- Defense: 91
- Special Attack: 216
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 100
