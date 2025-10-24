Zygarde's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the most optimal results with the creature. It can be obtained after you get Xerneas and Yveltal. It will wait for you in Wild Zone 20 after you beat L in front of Hotel Z.

Zygarde is a Dragon- and Ground-type that is the star of Legends Z-A. It even has a brand new Mega Evolution. This article covers the best Zygarde moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best moveset for Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

The best moves for Zygarde in Legends Z-A are:

Core Enforcer (Nihil Light when Mega Evolved)

Earth Power

Focus Blast

Glare

Core Enforcer is a Dragon-type move that Zygarde learns in this game. Glare is a level-up move for this legendary that paralyzes the target. Focus Blast and Earth Power must be learnt using TMs in Legends Z-A.

Best nature for Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The best nature for Zygarde is Impish (+Def., -Sp. Atk.) if you plan on using its regular version. However, if you want to Mega Evolve Zygarde, Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) is the way to go.

You can find the mints for these in the following locations:

Impish Mint: You can purchase this from the flower shop in Wild Zone 3 or Nouveau Cafe (Truck No.3).

You can purchase this from the flower shop in Wild Zone 3 or Nouveau Cafe (Truck No.3). Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Zygarde stats

10% Zygarde’s stats:

HP: 54

54 Attack: 100

100 Defense: 71

71 Special Attack: 61

61 Special Defense: 85

85 Speed: 115

50% Zygarde’s stats:

HP: 108

108 Attack: 100

100 Defense: 121

121 Special Attack: 81

81 Special Defense: 95

95 Speed: 95

Zygarde Complete’s stats:

HP: 216

216 Attack: 100

100 Defense: 121

121 Special Attack: 91

91 Special Defense: 95

95 Speed: 85

Mega Zygarde’s stats:

HP: 216

216 Attack: 70

70 Defense: 91

91 Special Attack: 216

216 Special Defense: 85

85 Speed: 100

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

