5 unique sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep is the newly launched title developed by SELECT BUTTON that offers a sleep-tracking feature. It is a distinct video game where trainers can catch critters while sleeping. The best thing about this app is that they can encounter their favorite fighter napping in a unique sleeping animation. Some are mutual amongst the creatures, whereas others are entirely different.

One thing that sets some monsters apart from others is their sleep pattern and style. While playing Pokemon Sleep, players can encounter different sleepyheads near Snorlax as it wields Drowsy powers. The more trainers increase Snorlax's strength, the more they increase their chances of seeing monsters sleeping uniquely. Here is the list of five unique sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Jigglypuff Singing Sleep and 4 other distinct sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep

1) Croagunk: Loafing Sleep

Croagunk Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

One of the unique animations that trainers can see in Pokemon Sleep is Croagunk's Loafing Sleep style. This Poison-type pocket monster mimics a human's relaxing position. Its sleeping pattern is the Dozing type, meaning it does not nap actively, as seen in the animation. The animation looks appealing, seeing one of its hands behind its back and the other holding its temple while lying sideways on the ground.

Croagunk often moves its right hand in the Loafing Sleep animation, from touching its thighs to putting its hand behind its back. With that, the animation shifts toward the movement of its legs; it changes from a close-fitting to a wide-open position in the game. Players can observe Croagunk smiling while sleeping in a calm and peaceful manner.

2) Mareep: Fluffy Sleep

Mareep (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

Mareep's Fluffy Sleep style animation is uniquely illustrated in the sleep-measuring app. Players who share a Dozing sleep pattern may find encountering it challenging as it falls under a Snoozing Sleep pattern. While sleeping, it likes keeping its hands and legs closed and covered by its body. That said, dozing off in this position keeps Mareep's body warm and cozy thanks to its body fur.

Trainers can see the Pokemon placing its head on its close-fitted hands in the animation while napping. There's a slight change in the animation when this monster tries to posture itself to find a better relaxing position. The sleeping footage also shows Mareep inhaling and exhaling air and waving its tail to some degree.

3) Mankey: Angry Sleep

Mankey Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

Mankey is a solo Fighting-type Pokemon with the most unique sleeping animation in Pokemon Sleep. Its sleeping pattern is Dozing, and it naps in an inverted position, with its body facing down on the ground. It wiggles its body by reacting to the trainer's screen-touch upon waking up in the morning. Players can also see Mankey striking the ground with its hands and legs, signaling an impending awakening.

Mankey protects its body by flipped-sleeping in the Angry Sleep style animation. Further, It also wags its tail in back-and-forth movements to express its emotions, as it is always angry even when asleep.

4) Charmander: Crackling Sleep

Charmander Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

The main difference between Charmander and others is that its tail is constantly on fire and blends beautifully with the sleeping animation. Pokemon Sleep has a unique napping simulation with great details and one can see the amazing work done by the developer. Trainers can observe Charmander's Crackling Sleep style animation frame by frame from sleeping to the point of waking up.

In Pokemon Sleep, Charmander can be seen yawning and stretching its body parts, showing that it sleeps comfortably. In addition, it rubs its cheek with its hand when it is about to wake up from the sleep. And upon waking up, trainers can see this Fire-type critter laughing and smiling in its dream state.

5) Jigglypuff: Singing Sleep

Jigglypuff Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

In Pokemon Sleep, Jigglypuff is the cutest among the above-mentioned wild creatures when sleeping animations are compared. This Fairy-type monster's sleeping position is supine, which means that it lies on its back with its face and chest facing upwards. Players who make noises in their sleep can encounter Jigglypuff singing upon waking up. They can also witness a distinctive sleeping animation featuring colorful musical notation symbols coming to life.

As Jigglypuff starts to sing, a subtle transformation occurs with a closed and compact posture in the animation. But as soon as it starts singing, the body slowly opens up, exuding an endearing charm. The facial expression of contentment also shifts gradually into a dreamy, sleepy look, captivating Pokemon Sleep's trainers.