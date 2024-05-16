Dragon Carnival in Pokemon Unite: All Challenges, missions and rewards

Pokemon Unite enthusiasts, get ready to unleash the power of Dragon-type Pokemon in the latest Unite event, the Dragon Carnival. Running from May 16th to June 12th, 2024, this event brings a whirlwind of challenges, missions, and enticing rewards for trainers daring enough to enter the fray.

At the heart of the Dragon Carnival lies a thrilling new Quick Battle mode set in the dynamic Mer Stadium. Here, trainers can exclusively utilize Dragon-type Pokemon, including iconic creatures like Miraidon, Dragonite, Duraludon, Garchomp, Dragapult, and Goodra.

With a variety of challenges awaiting and new Holowear additions up for grabs, the Dragon Carnival promises an electrifying experience for all participants.

All Challenges, missions, and rewards in Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival

The focal point of this event is the Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup, where teams clash using only Dragon-type Pokemon amidst the awe-inspiring spectacle of Mer Stadium. While the core mechanics remain unchanged, the presence of Regidrago adds an extra layer of excitement to the battlefield.

Additionally, expect to encounter a multitude of Swablu and Altaria as wild Pokemon, further intensifying the action. To keep the adrenaline pumping, cooldown times are reduced during these intense battles.

Full-burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge license-picking screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now, let's delve into the challenges, missions, and rewards awaiting brave trainers in the Dragon Carnival:

Full-burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge

Missions:

Knock out a total of 30 Pokemon with Miraidon: 10 Dragon Challenge Coin

Participate in five battles with a selected Pokemon by you as a team member: 25 Dragon Challenge Coin

Get a total of 50 assists: 10 Dragon Challenge Coin

Knock out a Pokemon from the opposing team while using Dragapult's Dragon Dance 15 times: 10 Dragon Challenge Coin

Score a total of 500 points: 15 Dragon Challenge Coin

Dragon Challenge Exchange

Dragon Challenge Exchange screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have accumulated enough Dragon Challenge Coins, you can exchange them for the following rewards:

Dragon Challenge Coins needed Reward 100 Raihan Outfit 50 Raihan Background 10 Dragapult 10 Goodra 10 Miraidon 10 Dragonite 10 Garchomp 10 Duraludon 10 200 Aeos Coins 1 10 Item Enhancers 1 100 Aeos Tickets

Full-burst Battle Dragon Dustup Missions

Full-burst Battle Dragon Dustup Missions will offer you a diverse variety of things to do (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Other than the challenges, you can receive rewards from completing missions that help you earn more rewards during the event. These points serve a distinct purpose compared to Dragon Challenge Coins; they function more as a measure of progression rather than a currency for exchanging items.

Mission Reward (Dragon Challenge Points) Defeat Rayquaza once in Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup daily 50 Defeat Regidrago once in Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup daily 30 Win 2 games of Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup (Daily) 100 Play 1 game of Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup with a friend (Daily) 50 Use a Holowear effect Spray once (Daily) 50 Win Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup once (Repeatable) 50 Win a ranked match 30 Participate in a single ranked match 20 Participate in a single casual match 20 Play a single quick battle other than Full-Burst Dragon Dustup once 20

Full-burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge Points

Full-burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge reward screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Accumulate Dragon Challenge Points to unlock a plethora of rewards including Aeos Tickets, Item Enhancers, boost cards, and exclusive Dragon Carnival-themed items like the Rayquaza Face Cap and Unite License Selection Box.

Here's the comprehensive list of rewards obtained by earning Dragon Challenge Points, along with the total number of each reward:

Aeos Ticket: 1850

1850 Item Enhancer: 105

105 Holowear Spray: 1

1 3 Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: 1

1 3-Day Battle Point Boost Card: 1

1 7-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: 2

2 7-Day Battle Point Boost Card: 2

2 Energy Boost Tank: 1

1 Dragon Carnival Sticker: 1

1 Rayquaza Face Cap: 1

1 Unite License Selection Box: 1

1 Holowear Selection Box: 1

With a total of 21 unique rewards, trainers have a plethora of items to collect and enhance their Pokemon Unite experience throughout the Dragon Carnival event.

As trainers progress through the challenges and missions of the Dragon Carnival, they'll earn an array of rewards to bolster their Pokemon journey. From exclusive outfits and Pokemon additions to valuable in-game items, the Dragon Carnival offers something for every aspiring Pokemon master.

So, gather your Dragon-type Pokemon, sharpen your skills, and dive into the exhilarating battles of the Dragon Carnival.

