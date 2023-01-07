Exploring Pokemon GO community’s fascination with Kecleon after the Hoenn Pokemon’s reported debut

Pokemon GO's National Pokedex currently has 135 Pokemon that are native to the Hoenn region, which was the focus of Generation III of the franchise. The region's first round of Pokemon was released into Niantic’s mobile game in 2017, with Jirachi being the last to be added back in 2019.

A little over five years down the line, there was one iconic pocket monster that was missing from the region in the game. This creature is Kecleon, the Normal-type Color Swap Pokemon. Considering that it was one of the first pocket monsters from the region to be introduced in the generation way back in 2001, and the fact that it has a top-tier personality, fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for it to arrive in the mobile game.

After finally answering numerous fans’ prayers, Niantic has reportedly added Kecleon to the game. This article will dive deep into the community’s reaction at finally having Kecleon in the popular AR mobile game.

Kecleon makes a stylish entry in Pokemon GO and the community loves it

After the Chespin Community Day event in New Zealand, players began experiencing something strange when they tried to spin the Photo Discs at PokeStops. An invisible creature seemed to be on the Discs, preventing them from being spun.

Once players stopped trying to do so, they discovered that the bizarre creature had jumped off the Photo Disc and appeared on the map near them. This creature is none other than one of the most anticipated Pokemon in the history of the mobile game, Kecleon.

Interested players can follow the exact same process to capture Kecleon. Once this month's Community Day event comes to an end, Kecleon will begin spawning in every region after 5:00 pm in their local timezone.

What does the addition of Kecleon mean to the community?

Kecleon is the very last of the 135 Generation III monsters to be introduced to the game that was announced over five years ago in 2017. Essentially, catching it will unlock the medal for capturing all Pokemon from the Hoenn National Pokedex in the game.

Veteran players will know exactly how good of a feeling this is. They generally spend days looking for certain hard-to-find Pokemon in the game because of the prestige associated with completing a region’s National Pokedex.

Every fan in what's one of the largest pop culture communities in the world was waiting for this momentous opportunity when they could add the 'Hoenn feather to their collection cap.'

Community reactions to Kecleon’s debut in Pokemon GO

Fans quickly took to Twitter and Reddit to address Kecleon’s release in the game. They expressed joy at finding the last of Hoenn's creatures and completing the final step to obtain the elusive Platinum Hoenn Medal. Here are some relevant reactions:

MysticMatt03 @CatchEmAllYT Generation 3 began releasing in #PokemonGO in late 2017. About 4 years later, we finally get Kecleon. So glad the Hoenn region is finally complete! Can't wait to catch one tomorrow. Haven't been this hype for a new Pokemon for a while #kecleon Generation 3 began releasing in #PokemonGO in late 2017. About 4 years later, we finally get Kecleon. So glad the Hoenn region is finally complete! Can't wait to catch one tomorrow. Haven't been this hype for a new Pokemon for a while #kecleon https://t.co/GV70qgFkDh

Reddit user Alex-The-Axew addressed a few players' concerns at not finding the color-changing creature immediately in the game. He noted that it's still a rare spawn and informed players that they might have to spend a fair amount of time and resources before they find it.

In general, the month of January is expected to be fairly eventful for the game's community. With a fantastic Raid lineup featuring Shiny Tapu Koko arriving in the game for the first time towards the end of the month as well as fascinating Spotlight Hour and Research Breakthrough Pokemon, the addition of Kecleon is definitely the cherry on the cake.

Poll : 0 votes