How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

Pokemon GO's sinister Team GO Rocket organization is changing regularly, with its grunts, leaders, and boss emerging every so often with new teams of Shadow Pokemon. As of the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover, the criminal group has once again returned with new teams for trainers to defeat.

Cliff, one of Team GO Rocket's three leaders serving under Giovanni, has also updated his lineup with a fresh set of formidable Shadow Pokemon. He now has some powerful creatures on his team, so this new lineup may prove to be a tough challenge for trainers who face him.

Fortunately, Cliff's current Pokemon GO team has more than a few flaws to exploit.

Countering Cliff's Pokemon GO team in April 2023

Grass-type Pokemon like Kartana can counter much of Cliff's current team in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As with any Team GO Rocket Leader team in Pokemon GO, Cliff possesses seven total Pocket Monsters that he can use in battle. However, the mobile title only allows him to use three per fight, and only one creature, in particular, is guaranteed to appear.

Since this is the case, you will want to be aware of all of the potential options Cliff has at his disposal so you can counter them accordingly. Unfortunately, you won't know which opponents you'll battle for certain until they appear, so hard-countering Cliff's entire potential team can be tricky.

Cliff's current team pool in Pokemon GO

Slot One - Larvitar (Guaranteed)

- Larvitar (Guaranteed) Slot Two - Kingdra, Sceptile, or Skarmory

- Kingdra, Sceptile, or Skarmory Slot Three - Swampert, Tyranitar, or Gyarados

As Pokemon GO fans may have noticed, Cliff's current team is heavily geared towards the use of Rock and Water-type species. The lone exceptions are Skarmory and Sceptile. Given this information, utilizing a combination of Grass, Poison, and Electric-type Pokemon/moves is advised. Creatures such as Roserade are a magnificent fit to defeat many of Cliff's options, including Tyranitar, Larvitar, and Swampert. Roserade's ability to use Poison-type moves also gives it the ability to counter Sceptile.

However, when Kingdra, Skarmory, or Gyarados are used, things get a little trickier. Skarmory can be countered with Electric and Fire-type attacks, but Kingdra is only weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, thanks to its Water/Dragon typing. Gyarados, as a Water/Flying opponent, doesn't have a weakness to Grass-type assault but is doubly weak to Electric-type moves.

Ideally, by using a Grass and Electric-type Pokemon in your lineup, you will have one slot left to use to counter the likes of Kingdra. Using a Fairy-type in your third slot, you can deal super effective damage to Kingdra while also being able to counter enemies that are partially Dark-type like Larvitar and Tyranitar. In theory, a team comprised of Roserade, Zekrom, and Zacian can cover just about anything that Cliff can throw your way.

Obviously, if you don't have these Pokemon available, then you should choose other Pokemon with strong type matchups against Cliff's team. As long as the type matchups work out in your favor, then Cliff should fall in relatively short order.

