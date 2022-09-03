How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (September 2022)

Pokemon GO's main antagonists Team GO Rocket will be using a fresh new team this month. When a player collects a Rocket Radar after battling enough grunts, they will be approached by one of the team's three lesser leaders: Arlo, Sierra, or Cliff.

Unlike the Team Rocket Pokemon fans across the globe know and love, this iteration of the nefarious organization takes a much darker approach towards their goal of world domination. This is due to their usage of Shadow Pokemon, which are creatures who have had their hearts and minds artificially corrupted.

Cliff is one of the Team Rocket leaders players will encounter during their Pokemon GO campaign. He is known for having some of the toughest Pokemon out of all of the members of Team GO Rocket and is quite an intimidating foe. Luckily, with a little planning and strategy, players can put him in his place.

Use Psychic, Ground, and Ice-types to deal with Cliff in Pokemon GO

Shadow Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many players are aware, the first round of every fight with any of the Team GO Rocket bosses is usually a cakewalk. Cliff will use a Shadow Bulbasaur during this round. This is also the Pokemon that players will be rewarded with when they defeat him in battle. However, there are some precautions players can take to even the playing field.

While it can be tempting to bring out a Fire-type Pokemon during this stage of the fight, Psychic-types like Alakazam or Espeon are much better options. This is due to the fact that Poison-type Pokemon are weak to Psychic-type attacks. However, it is best to avoid ones with a secondary Fairy typing.

Although Alakazam is a great choice, Espeon is recommended due to it costing less overall resources to acquire.

Shadow Venusaur/Crobat/Omastar

Crobat as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the next stage of the fight in Pokemon GO, players will be up against either Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar. This gives players a 66% chance to face off against two Poison-type Pokemon in a row. The Psychic-type Pokemon players used in the first round can easily carry the fight, given Crobat's low bulk.

Venusaur's bulk will allow it to outlast some of the more common, glass cannon Psychic-types. For this reason, a more suitable Ice-type will come in handy, either as a reliable swap choice or as one to follow up with once Venusaur gets rid of the player's Psychic-type Pokemon.

Having a Ground-type like Torterra or Garchomp can be very useful against Omastar.

Shadow Swampert/Torterra/Tyranitar

Tyranitar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During this stage of the fight, players cannot go wrong with one of Pokemon GO's many Grass and Ice-types. Although Grass-types are preferable, the addition of Galarian Darmanitan makes it the best choice for carrying this fight, given that it is the mobile game's best Ice-type.

Tyranitar and Swampert have critical weaknesses against Grass-type attacks, and Grass-types happen to be Swampert's only weakness in Pokemon GO. A Torterra with one Grass and one Ground-type move is another great choice for this battle.

In summary, a good sample team for the battle against Cliff in Pokemon GO includes Galarian Darmanitan, Espeon, and Torterra.

