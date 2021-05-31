How to catch a shiny Stunky in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Stunky is a hybrid Poison/Dark-type that can often be seen in the battle parties of Team GO Rocket members.

In its shiny form, it trades its deep purple coat for a bright and rosy pink color. But how can Pokemon GO trainers get their hands on a shiny Stunky of their own?

Unfortunately for players, this isn't a particularly easy feat. Although it was significantly easier during the game's Luminous Legends Y event, the end of those Kalos region-oriented festivities will make players have to persevere in order to capture their shiny.

Pokemon GO: Improving chances for a shiny Stunky

Image via The Pokemon Company

There is, as of yet, no means in Pokemon GO to improve the single-digit percentage of a shiny Pokemon appearing. Previously, Field Research Tasks have provided the opportunity at guaranteed shiny Pokemon encounters, but typically this is only for a certain Pokemon pertaining to a certain event.

When it comes to randomized shiny encounters in the wild in egg hatches or in raids, players are at the mercy of Pokemon GO's shiny percentages. One of the only ways to improve shiny appearance rate outside of events is to ensure that a large volume of the needed Pokemon can appear in the wild or in eggs.

Since Stunky has not yet rotated back into the current egg spawning group and isn't currently on the established Team GO Rocket teams, encountering Stunky in the wild will likely be the best bet to find a shiny at the moment.

With that being said, there are a few ways to improve Stunky's appearance rate in the wild:

Using Lure Modules at nearby Pokestops. In Pokemon GO, lures can be attached to Pokestops and remain active for 30 minutes, increasing the number of Pokemon spawning around the stop. However, since Stunky is partially a Poison-type Pokemon, players may be able to spawn it with the Mossy Lure Module in addition to the standard one. This is by no means absolute, as Mossy Lures also attract Bug- and Grass-type Pokemon, but it may help trigger more Stunky appearances.

Incense is an additional item made available for trainers that increases the spawn rate around the trainer. Incense will spawn one Pokemon every five minutes if the player is stationary and one every minute or every 200 meters if they are moving. Unfortunately, Incense doesn't specify which Pokemon spawn, just improves the spawning around the trailer. It's entirely possible the Incense will yield no appearances by Stunky, but it will at least improve chances.

Since Stunky is both a Poison and Dark-type Pokemon, there are certain areas that its types are attracted to that may help players find it in Pokemon GO. For Poison-types, trainers can visit places like marshes, ponds, cities, or industrial areas. For Dark-types, eerie areas such as cemeteries, memorials, landmarks, or movie theaters may bring results. These are again not guaranteed but may tilt the balance in favor for the trainer.

In addition to these methods, Niantic is always shifting the content of Pokemon GO. Upcoming events may create more spawning opportunities for Stunky or include them in special Research Tasks.

Additionally, Stunky may soon return to the battle lineup for Team GO Rocket grunts, so players must be sure to keep an eye out for official updates for Pokemon GO from Niantic.