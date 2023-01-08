Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring many new changes to the traditional formula from Game Freak's JRPG series. These titles have a massive world to explore and a multi-faceted narrative. As part of the ability to craft food, these games allow one to pile on ingredients and create various sandwich delicacies that offer different buffs when exploring.

Making a Shiny Fire Sandwich increases the odds of encountering Fire-type Shiny Pokemon. This guide covers how to craft it in the game.

Making sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first step is knowing how to begin the procedure. Players need to set up a Picnic spot to create a sandwich, which can be done anywhere in the open world of Paldea. Several ingredients can be piled up on bread; these range from tomatoes, eggs, avocados, bacon, and lettuce to curry powder, jam, wasabi, mayonnaise, and ketchup.

Elements can be placed by dragging and dropping them on the bread, and players are free to experiment with any ingredient they like. Keep in mind that all sandwiches won't be great, which means messing up is a possibility.

Steps to making a Fire Shiny Sandwich

In these minigames, trying variations in combinations results in different types of sandwiches. Each combination grants distinct perks, depending upon the kind of ingredients used. The combination for the Fire Shiny Sandwich is

Red Bell Pepper or Basil (three pieces)

Salty Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica, Sour Herba Mystica, or Sweet Herba Mystica

Players can use either Basil or Red Bell Pepper, depending on what they have. This choice is valid for any single pick between the Sour, Sweet and Spicy varieties of Herba Mystica.

Red Bell Pepper and Basil can be purchased from the Aquiesta Supermarket or Deli Cioso. Herba Mystica, meanwhile, is a special herb that is rewarded to players for completing five and six-star Tera Raids. These are tough encounters against Terastalized Pokemon that can spawn around the world map.

Bug Catcher Mark @bugcatchermark1 12/24/22: Caught shiny Iron Moth in Pokemon Violet for my shiny bug play-through in Scarlet. Shiny charm, three Lv 3 fire shiny sandwiches needed. Again not technically bug type, but bug shape, so it joins the team. Showed up so early there was time also to hunt Volcarona. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 12/24/22: Caught shiny Iron Moth in Pokemon Violet for my shiny bug play-through in Scarlet. Shiny charm, three Lv 3 fire shiny sandwiches needed. Again not technically bug type, but bug shape, so it joins the team. Showed up so early there was time also to hunt Volcarona. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l8EkOJJ2Bh

Consuming this sandwich offers these boosts.

Sparkling Power - Fire Level three

Title Power - Fire Level three

Encounter Power - Fire Level three

Sparkling Power is a buff that increases the shiny spawn rate. A Shiny Pokemon is an alternately colored version of a typical monster, which is true of all creatures in the game. Besides their odd color, they can easily be identified with the star animation when encountered. Since monsters roam around in the overworld in Scarlet and Violet, it is easy to keep track of them.

Title Power is a special title that a Pokemon's name can have, ensuring greater chances of encountering monsters with a Mark. Finally, Encounter Power makes it easier to encounter critters of a particular type.

Since all three boosts are anointed with Fire, this sandwich is great for going shiny hunting for Fire-types like Arcanine and Volcarona. Scarlet and Violet are the latest titles in the long-running series developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokemon Company, offering an open-world turn-based action-RPG experience and available only on the Nintendo Switch.

