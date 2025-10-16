How to defeat Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a strong Ghost-type enemy with only a few weaknesses. It has several attacks that can make it difficult for your Pokemon to keep on fighting, including an illusion-based ability. You will need to stick to a few Pokemons of your own to be able to dish out damage and conquer this challenging enemy.
This article will highlight the most effective method to defeat Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to beat Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Here is a quick overview of the details about Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A that you need to know:
Weaknesses
- Ghost
- Dark
Resistances
- Poison
- Bug
Attacks
- Phantom Force: Banette can disappear in the arena and reappear randomly at another location.
- Shadow Ball: The Pokemon launches a projectile toward you.
- Shadow Sneak: Banette can deploy a trail of shadow toward you to inflict damage.
- Confuse Ray: Banette shoots 3 orbs that can hit and inflict Confused status effect on hitting targets.
- Slash: A normal slash attack to deal damage.
- Double Team: Banette can create clones in the arena to bolster its attack.
Beating Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Houndour is a good option to go with for this battle. It is a Dark-type Pokemon with a healthy amount of Resistance to Ghost-type enemies like Banette. However, you will need to level it up and learn Dark ability attacks to be able to dish out as much damage as possible to your enemy. If you do not have the option to choose this Pokemon for the fight, you would need to pick a normal elemental one without weaknesses in the Ghost and Psychic categories.
At the start of the fight, you can launch an attack with the Bite ability and follow it up with another attack that has a shorter cooldown. This will help you fill in with other abilities in the attack while the others reset from the cooldown.
Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A will continuously try to waste your moves by creating copies of itself in the arena. While you need to take down the clones as well, you can identify the real Banette with ease. When you target the Banette, names and levels will appear only on top of the clones, helping you find the real enemy.
The projectile attacks from Rogue Mega Banette are quite slow, and you can dodge them by running around the arena. However, it can get quite chaotic with several Banettes to fight, so keep a lookout for the attacks and strafe left or right to avoid taking damage. You should maintain some distance from this enemy during the battle to provide yourself with enough room for dodging and movement.
During the final stages of the battle when Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A has about a third of its HP left, it will become enraged. This will cause the clones to spin in the arena and summon even more copies. The best way to get through this stage is to remain near the edge of the zone and spam attacks as they come out of cooldown.
Rewards
You can get the Banettite item after defeating Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This will help you evolve your own Banette to go through Mega Evolve during battles.
