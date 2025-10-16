Pokemon Legends Z-A maximum level explained

Leveling up is one of the most important parts of Pokemon Legends Z-A. As your Pokemon gain experience from battles, quests, and training, they become stronger and sometimes even evolve into completely new forms. Just like other Pokemon games, Legends Z-A follows a familiar system and has the same level cap.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the maximum level in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
What is the maximum level in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
The highest level in Pokemon Legends Z-A is Level 100. Once a Pokemon hits this cap, it can no longer gain experience points or level up further. Each level increases its stats, such as HP, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Some Pokemon also learn new moves and evolve on specific levels, so paying attention to their growth pattern is important.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
You can level up your Pokemon by gaining experience points through battles, catching wild Pokemon, and completing quests. Do note that reaching the maximum level requires a good amount of time and experience.
It's important to note that the Pokemon level is different from your trainer rank. The trainer rank system in this game goes from Z to A, with A being the highest. This means that there are 26 total ranks to climb as a trainer. Even if your Pokemon reaches Level 100, you still need to raise the trainer rank to unlock better rewards.
Tips to level up fast in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Leveling up both your Pokemon and your trainer rank go hand in hand. Here are some effective ways to level up your Pokemon faster:
- Collect and complete the Bonus Cards to get extra points and bonuses.
- Rather than fighting random trainers, pick battles you can comfortably win.
- Use the stealth advantage on trainers for a free opening attack.
- Rather than just defeating wild Pokemon, lower their HP and catch them.
- Equip EXP-boosting items during battles.
That's everything you need to know about the levels in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Read more related articles here:
- Pokemon Legends ZA walkthrough: How to complete Chase That Mysterious Pokemon!
- All Pokemon Legends ZA new Mega Evolutions: Stats, type, and abilities
- How to defeat Rogue Mega Camerupt in Pokemon Legends ZA
- How to get Fletchling, Fletchinder, and Talonflame in Pokemon Legends: ZA
- How to customize characters in Pokemon Legends ZA? (All options explained)
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨