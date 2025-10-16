How to get Pidgey, Pidgeotto, and Pidgeot in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you’re looking to add Pidgey, Pidgeotto, and Pidgeot to your team in Pokemon Legends Z-A, this guide can help you. These classic Normal-/Flying-type Pokemon are everywhere once you know where to look, but starting with Pidgey first makes everything else much easier. Once you’ve got one, evolving it into Pidgeotto and then Pidgeot is just a matter of leveling up.

Here’s a simple, no-nonsense guide to finding, catching, and leveling these Pokemon without any time wasted.

Where to find Pidgey in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pidgey is small and fast, so it can be a bit tricky to catch if you’re not looking in the right spots.

It can be found at the following locations in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Wild Zone 1 : Head to the southern entrance. You’ll find some boulders blocking the path; hit them with Rock Smash. Once that’s cleared, turn right and look for a ladder leading to the rooftops. That’s where Pidgeys tend to fly.

: Head to the southern entrance. You’ll find some boulders blocking the path; hit them with Rock Smash. Once that’s cleared, turn right and look for a ladder leading to the rooftops. That’s where Pidgeys tend to fly. Wild Zone 5: This area opens later in the story. Pidgey can appear here too, often on rooftops, sometimes alongside other flying Pokemon.

Pidgey location in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to its small size, this Pokemon can be tricky to hit if it’s flying around. Here are some things to keep in mind:

If it’s a regular Pidgey, a carefully aimed Poke Ball usually does the trick.

If it’s an Alpha Pidgey, it will resist. Weaken it in battle first before attempting to catch.

Bringing a Pokemon that can lower its health without knocking it out completely makes capturing a lot easier.

Don’t rush the hunt; Pidgey moves fast, but with a bit of patience, it’ll be yours.

How to get Pidgeotto and Pidgeot in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Once you’ve got Pidgey, evolving it is the easiest part. Focus on battles that give good XP. Side missions are great for leveling Pidgey safely. Also, keep an eye on your Pokemon’s health; losing them mid-battle slows down the evolution process. Keep your eyes on rooftops, as these flying Pokemon love high spots.

Evolution levels:

Pidgey → Level 18 → Pidgeotto

Pidgeotto → Level 36 → Pidgeot

Alternatively, if you want to directly hunt the evolved versions in the wild, here’s where you can look:

Pidgeotto: Can show up in Wild Zone 5, especially the eastern section southwest of Wild Zone 20.

Can show up in Wild Zone 5, especially the eastern section southwest of Wild Zone 20. Pidgeot: Look for rooftops near Bleu Sector 5. For the Alpha Pidgeot, head to Jaune Sector 4 (Level 42). To reach the critter, take the Holovator southwest of the Hibernal Pokemon Center and climb up.

That’s everything you need to know to catch Pidgey and evolve it into Pidgeotto and Pidgeot in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

