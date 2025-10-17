How to defeat Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A is another strong opponent that you will need to defeat. It has a lot of different moves that it can use during the battle, alongside a powerful set of punches that is difficult to tank. However, there are several weaknesses to this Pokemon, and you can secure your victory by carefully selecting your fighter.

Ad

This article will highlight the best method to defeat Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to beat Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in the Southern part of Lumiose City. Head over to the Wild Zone 12 and navigate toward North and keep moving left. You can find inside the waterway canal with stone wall edges that block the territory.

Ad

Trending

Here is a quick overview of the Rogue Mega Barbaracle, its abilities, and attack strategy:

Weaknesses

Ground

Fighting

Electric

Grass

Resistances

Normal

Flying

Poison

Fire

Ice

Attacks:

Rock Slide: Summons rocks to fall into the arena at your location.

Summons at your location. Power-Up Punch: Mega Barbaracle shortly charges up a punch and swings at the target .

Mega Barbaracle shortly . Slash: This ability has a long wind-up time and enables Barbaracle to move toward you to launch a barrage of punches .

This ability has a long wind-up time and enables Barbaracle to move toward you to . Binacles: This Pokemon can call out smaller mobs in the arena to join in the fight.

This Pokemon can in the arena to join in the fight. Waterfall: Mega Barbaracle can create a wave to ride and use it to close the distance between itself and the target.

Ad

Also read: How to trade in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Beating Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Barbaracle has different attacks for the battle (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Chikorita can be a good pick for this battle as a Grass-type Pokemon. You can also go with Bayleef if you have the evolved Chikorita after leveling it up throughout the game. It does not have a weakness in the Rock and Water category, making Bayleef quite resilient against the Rogue Mega Barbaracle.

Ad

Mega Barbaracle's continuous punches deal a lot of damage (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Read more: How to increase Obedience in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

Start your battle with Razor Leaf to deal Grass-type and physical damage. Follow it up with Leech Seed to keep your health up while dealing chipping damage on Mega Barbaracle. You can then go for launching a Solar Beam, but it takes a bit of time to deploy due to its longer animation. Leaf Storm is another good ability from the Special category that you can take advantage of during this fight. However, it is unlocked only when Bayleef reaches level 56 and may not be available to everyone.

Ad

Mega Barbaracle can launch a powerful and large energy beam (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Maintain distance during this battle to avoid taking unnecessary damage. Once Mega Barbaracle launches its moves, you can start spamming attacks. When the enemy’s HP starts dropping, it will start a long charging animation, drawing in golden energy to launch a massive attack. This is where you need to constantly run around the arena to avoid a flurry of high-damage punches.

Ad

You will also need to dodge the powerful beam that comes up after the punches end. The beam goes toward a single direction, and so it is easy to dodge as long as you are far away. The animation delays of Barbaracle will help you take the right steps and remain healthy throughout the fight.

Rewards

Reward for defeating Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

After defeating Rogue Mega Barbaracle in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will gain the Barbaracite item. This can be used to help your own Barbaracle undergo Mega Evolution in future battles.

Ad

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨