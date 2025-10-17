How to defeat Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a strong opponent with limited weaknesses and some of the biggest area-based attacks in the whole game. Although the abilities of this enemy are limited, they can deal devastating damage to you and your Pokemon. This makes it crucial for fans to focus on incoming attacks and dodging them as much as possible.

This article will highlight the best way to defeat Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to beat Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can find the Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A by navigating to the rooftops near Wild Zone 14 in the Magenta District. All you need to do is get to the top of the building on the southern corner of this zone to find and battle Mega Mawile.

Here is everything you need to know for your battle against the Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Weaknesses

Ground

Fire

Resistances

Normal

Flying

Rock

Bug

Grass

Psychic

Ice

Dark

Fairy

Attacks

Iron Head: Mega Mawile will launch a melee attack when close to the target.

Mega Mawile will launch a when close to the target. Play Rough: The Pokemon can quickly appear near your position and launch a physical strike.

The Pokemon can quickly and launch a physical strike. Orb ability: Mawile will move out of reach, back off from the battle arena, and then launch a charged attack. Several damaging orbs will fly out and enter the arena to swipe the whole playing area.

Beating Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ground and Fire-type Pokemon and abilities are effective against Mega Mawile (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Camerupt is a Fire and Ground-type Pokemon, making it a very effective counter against Mega Mawile. All of its abilities pack a heavy punch that can help you chip away at the massive HP bar of this enemy faster. You can also choose to call out Charizard for this match-up simply to take advantage of the Fire-based attacks.

Dodging physical attacks is necessary in this battle (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

At the start of the battle, you should begin your assault with Focus Energy and follow it up with Flamethrower. Utilize Earthquake and Lava Plume in between to match the cooldown of the other abilities. This will help you pile up damage continuously and eventually defeat Mega Mawile.

Mega Mawile's Orb attack is lethal and has a long duration (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Mawile’s attacks are physical in nature, so it would need to be close to you. Running around the arena makes it easy to dodge them, as there is a short wind-up time before Mawile launches the attacks. However, the charged Orb attack is Fairy-type and should be approached with caution. These are large projectiles that can fill up the arena as they are deployed. Recall your Pokemon during this phase and then carefully utilize the gaps between the Orbs to dodge and avoid incoming damage.

Rewards

Reward for defeating Mega Mawile (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

You can get the Mawilite item after defeating Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It can be used to Mega Evolve a Mawile in your team for later battles.

