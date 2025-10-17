How to increase Obedience in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Obedience in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a key factor that determines whether your critters will follow your commands during battle. While catching a Pokemon is always exciting, it could become frustrating if it refuses to listen and skips turns. High obedience is crucial in touch fights, and increasing it is simple but requires time.

On that note, here’s how to raise Obedience in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Everything you need to know about Obedience in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In simple words, Obedience determines how likely your Pokemon is to follow your commands. If your trainer rank is too low compared to the Pokemon level, there’s a chance they won’t respect you. This usually happens when you capture a high-level critter early in the game.

Obedience level in the Save Screen (Image via SK Gaming || The Pokemon Company)

The only way to increase the Obedience Level in Pokemon Legends Z-A is by ranking up your trainer through Z-A Royale. You can begin by entering Battle Zones, where you’ll face other trainers in combat. Every victory earns you Ticket Points, which act as the main currency for ranking up.

The Ticket Points can be used to obtain Challenger's Tickets, which give you access to Promotion Matches. You need to win these matches to rank up. For those who don't know, there are 26 trainer ranks in the game, going from Z to A.

Winning the Promotion Matches increases your rank, which directly improves your Pokemon's obedience. To check your Obedience Level, simply go to the Save Screen by pressing A. Right above the Save Progress button, you’ll find a note indicating up to what level Pokemon will listen to you.

That's everything you need to know about Obedience in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Do note that Obedience only affects the critter that was caught at levels higher than your current cap. Pokemon that you caught below that limit will continue to obey you, even if you train and level them up beyond that.

