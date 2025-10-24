How to defeat Zach in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank Z Promotion match

Zach in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the mandatory trainers that you have to battle to get promoted to Rank Y. Defeating him can be a bit challenging since you only have a few starters and early-game Pokemon in your party at this point. However, you can increase your chances of victory by taking advantage of his team's weaknesses.

On that note, here's how to beat Zach in the new Pokemon game.

Where to find Zach in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can find Zach at the taxi stand located to the east of Hotel Z in Pokemon Legends Z-A's Main Mission 4, Battling in the Z-A Royale. However, to challenge him, you need to obtain some Ticket Points to get a Challenger's Ticket. To acquire these points, you have to defeat other trainers in the battle zone near Hotel Z.

Location of Zach in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

How many Ticket Points do you need to challenge Zach?

To obtain the Challenger Ticket and challenge Zach, you must have 1,000 Ticket Points. To get these points, you need to defeat three other trainers inside a battle zone.

After obtaining the Challenger Ticket, find Zach at the taxi stand located to the east of Hotel Z to challenge him.

Zach's Pokemon team

Here's a list of Zach's Pokemon, their weaknesses, and their most used moves during the battle:

1) Slowpoke (Level 8)

Type: Water and Psychic

Water and Psychic Weaknesses: Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, and Dark

Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, and Dark Most used moves: Water Gun, Confusion, Tackle, and Growl

Water Gun, Confusion, Tackle, and Growl Resistances: Water, Ice, Fire, Psychic, Steel, and Fighting

2) Pidgey (Level 9)

Type: Normal and Flying

Normal and Flying Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, and Rock

Electric, Ice, and Rock Most-used moves: Tackle, Gust, and Growl

Tackle, Gust, and Growl Resistances: Grass and Bug

3) Pikachu (Level 9)

Type: Electric

Electric Weaknesses: Ground

Ground Most used moves: Quick Attack, Thunder Shock, Growl, and Thunder Wave

Quick Attack, Thunder Shock, Growl, and Thunder Wave Resistances: Electric, Flying, and Steel

How to defeat Zach's team in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Zach's Pikachu and Pidgey are at Level 9, so you are advised to bring your Level 10 Pokemon for this fight. If you have higher-level critters, the battle will become easier for you.

Zach's Slowpoke and Pidgey can be countered using Pichu or Mareep (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@Jin Yuan)

Since Slowpoke and Pidgey are weak towards Electric-type Pokemon, using Pichu or Mareep would help you trounce both of these critters. You can find both Pichu and Mareep in Wild Zone 1. To defeat Pikachu, you can use Bunnelby, which is highly effective against this critter. So, a combination of Pichu or Mareep along with Bunnelby would be enough to deal with Zach's team.

To defeat Slowpoke, you can also use Beedrill. However, getting Beedrill might be a bit tricky, as you may need to evolve it from Kakuna after the latter reaches Level 10. Furthermore, to get Kakuna, you must evolve it from a Weedle. You can find Weedle in Wild Zone 1. After it reaches Level 7, you can evolve it into a Kakuna.

Mareep's Thunder moves are highly effective against Zach's Slowpoke and Pidgey (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube@Jin Yuan)

Mareep's Thunder Shock and Thunder Wave abilities are highly effective against Slowpoke and Pidgey. Thunder Shock can be learned after your Mareep reaches Level 4, and Thunder Wave can be learned after your critter reaches Level 8.

Zach will start the battle with his Slowpoke, but you can easily defeat it if you have a Level 10 Mareep. His Slowpoke will use the Confusion ability, which might leave your critters with the confused effect. You can bring other starter Pokemon and keep switching if this attack hits any of your critters. You can also use Tepig's Tail Whip move against Slowpoke to reduce its defenses.

After you defeat Zach's Slowpoke, he'll send out his Pidgey. Mareep's Thunder abilities deal a lot of damage to this critter, so make sure to use them in your battle.

Lastly, Zach will send out Pikachu, which can be dealt with easily by using a Ground-type Pokemon. Bunnelby's Mud Shot attack will deal high damage to Pikachu. You can obtain this attack after reaching Level 7 with Bunnelby.

Rewards obtained after defeating Zach

Rewards for defeating Zach in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After defeating Zach, you will be promoted to Rank Y and receive 540 Pokedollars. You can use this currency to buy various Poke Balls and other items in the game.

