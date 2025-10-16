How to get Weedle, Kakuna, and Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Weedle is one of the classic Bug-/Poison-type critters in Pokemon Legends Z-A that trainers have loved since the very first games. Its evolutions, Kakuna and Beedrill, may look simple, but the latter in particular is fast and packs quite a punch if trained properly. Catching Weedle is pretty easy, but knowing where to find it and how to evolve it efficiently will save you time.

This article explains in detail the process of getting Weedle, evolving it, and eventually turning it into a strong Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Unlocking Weedle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Weedle shows up pretty early in the game, mostly in Wild Zone 1. It prefers daytime spawns, so make sure you’re wandering around when the sun’s up. You’ll usually spot it crawling near trees or grassy patches, and it’s not difficult to catch (levels are around 3-6).

Weedle in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you’re having a hard time finding one, here’s a neat trick: Put some Honey or a Lure item on a tree. This makes Bug Pokemon, including Weedle, appear more often, and it’s way faster than running around aimlessly. As for the catching part, a regular Poke Ball is all you need; no need to overcomplicate things.

Evolving Weedle into Kakuna

If you’ve got a few EXP Candies, evolving Weedle into Kakuna barely takes any time: a few candies, a couple of small battles, and boom, you’ve got Kakuna. However, it isn’t exciting in battle and doesn’t do much, so don’t waste time worrying about its moves. Just level it up and get ready for the next evolution.

Evolving Kakuna into Beedrill

Raise your Kakuna to Level 10, where it will evolve into Beedrill. Finally, the real action begins.

This Pokemon moves rapidly, hits hard, and is surprisingly useful in early-game battles. Moves like Poison Jab and Twineedle make it a viable choice.

If you don't prefer the evolution route, you can directly catch a wild Beedrill in Wild Zone 15 during the day. That said, developing your own line is usually preferable. You might get to choose the critter's stats and nature from the start, which can be quite beneficial if you want it to perform well in fights.

Training your Beedrill

To get the most out of Beedrill, choose the Jolly or Adamant disposition. These increase its speed and attack, which are its primary strengths.

In terms of moves, Poison Jab, Twineedle, and U-turn will get you past most early fights. Later on, you can add something like Aerial Ace for coverage, but this is optional. The main objective is to take advantage of the critter's speed; it is not a tank, so hit first and run immediately.

Weedle, Kakuna, and Beedrill are simple to obtain, easy to evolve, and surprisingly useful if properly trained. Beedrill's speed and attack make it an enjoyable, dependable Pokémon for early and mid-game combat. Following the steps outlined above will ensure that your typical Bug-type line is ready to go without wasting time or effort.

