How to enter the Boutique Couture in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you’ve been wandering around Lumiose City in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you’ve probably spotted the fancy-looking Boutique Couture and thought about checking it out. But as soon as you try to go in, the shop clerk stops you, saying only stylish trainers are allowed through the door.

Ad

That’s when most players realize that the boutique isn’t like the other clothing shops in the city; it has strict entry conditions. The game doesn’t explain it clearly, which can be frustrating, but don’t worry. Here’s a complete guide on entering Boutique Couture and unlocking the best outfits in Lumiose City.

How to unlock Boutique Couture in Pokemon Legends Z-A

When you first reach Boutique Couture, the NPC at the door will deny entry no matter what you’re wearing. This happens because the store is designed only to accept trainers who have reached a high enough Style Rank in Lumiose City.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Various fashion items that appear in the Boutique Couture (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Your Style Rank is basically a hidden score that increases the more you interact with the city - things like shopping, battling, eating out, or taking part in side activities help. The higher your rank, the more people in Lumiose start noticing your fashion sense, and eventually, the Boutique staff will too.

Ad

Read more: Can you trade Pokemon holding Mega Stones in Legends Z-A?

Let’s get straight to what you actually need to do. There’s no single switch to flip here; it’s a mix of reputation, story progress, and a bit of fashion effort. Follow these steps to get through the Boutique’s doors:

Raise your style rank - Aim for at least Rank K or higher. You can boost your rank by visiting different stores, talking to NPCs, dining at restaurants, and helping out in various Lumiose City activities.

Aim for at least or higher. You can boost your rank by visiting different stores, talking to NPCs, dining at restaurants, and helping out in various Lumiose City activities. Progress the main story - Make sure you’ve restored the city’s power and earned at least four Gym Badges . These are important checkpoints that unlock new areas and NPC events tied to the Boutique’s availability.

Make sure you’ve restored the city’s power and earned at least . These are important checkpoints that unlock new areas and NPC events tied to the Boutique’s availability. Talk to the “Know-it-All Girl” - You’ll find her inside the Lumiose Press building. Chat with her about Vernant Avenue; this often triggers the in-game flag that makes Boutique Couture accessible.

You’ll find her inside the building. Chat with her about Vernant Avenue; this often triggers the in-game flag that makes Boutique Couture accessible. Update your look - If you’re still wearing the starting outfit, change it up. Go to the Salon for a new hairstyle or color and buy a few outfits from other stores. The boutique only recognizes trainers who actually look fashionable.

If you’re still wearing the starting outfit, change it up. Go to the for a new hairstyle or color and buy a few outfits from other stores. The boutique only recognizes trainers who actually look fashionable. Take part in city activities - Small actions make a difference here. Eating at restaurants, riding taxis, staying at the hotel, and filming PR videos boost your Style Rank bit by bit, and it all adds up faster than you’d think.

Ad

Keep cycling through these activities, and before long, the Boutique clerk will finally let you in.

There’s no direct indicator for your Style Rank, but the game drops hints. Once NPCs in Lumiose City start complimenting you, saying you look fashionable or cool, that’s your signal that you’re getting close.

Once the boutique is unlocked, you can visit it anytime you want. It stays open permanently, and new fashion items sometimes appear as you progress further into the game.

Ad

Also read: Legends Z-A file size explored

For more articles on Pokemon Legends Z-A, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨