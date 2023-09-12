How to enter PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO gave players a new way to compete with each other by introducing PokeStop Showcases during the mobile title's 7th Anniversary event. Instead of battling Pocket Monsters for supremacy, trainers compete against each other by leaving specific creatures near a Pokestop and allowing them to be judged based on certain criteria.

Any Pokemon GO player can enter a PokeStop Showcase, and these undertakings typically happen during in-game events. Up to 150 Pocket Monsters can be entered in a given showcase, and the criteria by which they are judged varies from scaled/maximum height and weight to total IV stats.

If Pokemon GO fans are curious about entering a future PokeStop Showcase, it's best to know how to join one and what they can win by being a top participant.

Steps to join a PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon GO

PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO will lay out the rules of the competition before entry (Image via Niantic)

During a given Pokemon GO event, players will notice that certain PokeStops have an icon above them that looks like a Poke Ball with a crown of laurels surrounding it. By tapping this icon, trainers can get the full set of rules for the PokeStop Showcase being held at the stop, including which creatures must be used and the judging criteria.

The PokeStop will also be displayed when the showcase ends. After players join it, it's possible for them to check the leaderboard to see where their Pocket Monster is currently ranked. At the end of the showcase, trainers will receive rewards based on their rankings, and the winner will receive a medal.

To join a PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon GO, follow these steps:

From the world map, tap on a PokeStop that has a showcase icon hovering over it. Tap the showcase button and check the rules to ensure you can enter a Pokemon in the contest. Select the Pocket Monster that fits the rules as closely as possible and confirm your selection. The creature will remain at the stop until the showcase concludes or it is removed.

Keep in mind that even after entering a creature in a PokeStop Showcase, it's still possible to switch the individual out with a different Pokemon if needed. For instance, if a showcase wants a Hisuian Growlithe with the highest maximum size, players can swap their existing Hisuian Growlithe with another member of the species, including a taller/heavier pick.

At the end of the showcase, participating trainers will receive various rewards for their efforts. This includes Stardust and XP based on their ranking as well as in-game items. Typically, the Pokemon required to enter a showcase are the same ones that can be obtained during the event the showcase is taking place in.

For example, during Pokemon GO Fest 2023, Rayquaza, Goomy, and Pikachu could be entered in PokeStop Showcases based on their size. This was due to the fact that all three Pocket Monsters were available to catch during the event.

What rewards can trainers get from Pokemon GO's PokeStop Showcases?

Pokemon GO players can collect items and resources simply for participating in a showcase (Image via Niantic)

Once a showcase has ended, trainers can collect any rewards they have received from the Today View screen or directly from the Pokestop itself. Depending on a player's final ranking on the leaderboards, they'll receive a scaling amount of experience points and Stardust based on the following tiers:

Rank 1 - 1500 Stardust, 5000 XP

- 1500 Stardust, 5000 XP Rank 2 - 1200 Stardust, 3000 XP

- 1200 Stardust, 3000 XP Rank 3 - 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP

- 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP Rank 4-10 - 800 Stardust, 1000 XP

- 800 Stardust, 1000 XP Rank 11-50 - 700 Stardust, 700 XP

- 700 Stardust, 700 XP Rank 51-100 - 400 Stardust, 400 XP

- 400 Stardust, 400 XP Rank 101-150 - 300 Stardust, 300 XP

In addition to the Stardust and experience rewards, the highest-ranking player will receive a PokeStop Showcase medal, which levels up by winning subsequent contests. Participants will also receive in-game items from the following pool of rewards:

Limited Incubators

Super Incubators

Incense

Star Pieces

Lucky Eggs

Standard, Mossy, Glacial, Magnetic, or Glacial Lure Modules

Golden Razz Berries

Silver Pinap Berries

Fast TMs

Charged TMs

Great Balls

Ultra Balls

Hyper Potions

The item rewards increase based on a Pokemon GO player's final ranking, so fans are incentivized to push their way up the leaderboards as much as possible. Furthermore, it should be stated that the same stops that have showcases during events will host additional ones in the future. This means trainers can return to the same stops during different events.

With all of this in mind, Pokemon GO fans can currently take part in the showcases for the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, which requires the largest Nymble that trainers can find. This showcase will end on September 13, 2023. However, the next set of showcases will feature the largest Pawmi and take place from September 14 to September 15.