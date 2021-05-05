How to evolve Spritzee in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's Luminous Legends X event, Spritzee, from the Kalos region, has been introduced, and the current event is a great time to evolve it.

With the ongoing uptick in Fairy and Dragon-Type Pokemon, getting candies for Spritzee should be a relatively simple undertaking. Although trainers will need to acquire 50 candies in order to evolve Spritzee, it will require one additional step in order to become Aromatisse. Namely, players will need to use one Incense while Spritzee is accompanying them as a buddy Pokemon.

Since Spritzee is known as the Perfume Pokemon, it makes perfect sense as to why it requires the sweet-smelling Incense to enact its full evolution.

Pokemon GO: Getting candies and Incense for Spritzee

In the event that players struggle to capture enough of the materials for the fragrant Fairy-Type, there are a few methods in order to increase candy yields. With regards to Incense, the sought-after items are tougher to stockpile. All the same, with enough time (or money), players should be able to acquire everything necessary to evolve their own Aromatisse.

For the 50 candies, Pokemon GO players will be happy to know that the current Luminous Legends X event provides ample opportunity to catch a large number of Spritzee. Until May 17th, Kalos region newcomers such as Spritzee, Swirlix, and even Goomy will appear more often in the wild.

For players determined to evolve Spritzee quickly, Pinap Berries are recommended during catch encounters, as they will double the number of candies received per catch. Without Pinaps however, trainers will need to catch approximately 17 Spritzee to acquire the 50 candies necessary at the rate of three candies per catch. With so many Pokemon GO events, there may be an increased candy opportunity on the horizon, but Niantic has yet to announce this.

When it comes to Incense, things are less straightforward. Currently, Incense is available via Pokemon GO's in-game item shop for 40 Pokecoins. A bundle of eight Incense can also be bought for 250 Pokecoins if the player wishes. These prices are currently discounted from their original price of 80 and 500 Pokecoins respectively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Incense is often a reward for players leveling up their Trainer Levels, making things slightly easier for lower-level trainers looking to stockpile the item.

In order to acquire Pokecoins for the Incense itself, microtransactions via the Pokemon GO store are not the only method. Players can also place their Pokemon in gyms that correspond with their current team, allowing them to accrue coins over time as a reward for protecting the gym from its opposition.

Even though the daily Pokecoin cap for doing this is 50 coins, they are a beneficial way to get Incense from the shop without using real-world currency. With the current singular Incense costing a mere 40 Pokecoins, it wouldn't even be necessary to reach the daily coin cap in order to get the coins needed.

Once the Incense is in the players' possession and they have the 50 candies needed, all that is required is to make Spritzee their buddy Pokemon from the game's Trainer menu. Once the Incense has been applied while Spritzee is a buddy, there is no required walking distance. Just hop over to the Pokemon menu and evolve Spritzee with the 50 candies collected.

Although Aromatisse is by no means Pokemon GO's world beater, collectionists and Pokedex completionists will welcome it all the same.

