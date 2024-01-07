How to get all 7 Shiny Minior in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A new shiny hunting technique for Minior has been introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC that is going to revolutionize the way players hunt for rare Pocket Monsters. It does not matter if you are in Paldea, Kitakami, or Blueberry Academy, this hunting method will work regardless of where you are. This is what makes it so unique.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know to easily catch a Shiny Minior in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC, including where you can find it.

Shiny Minior location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Yellow Core Minior can be found here (Image via The Pokemon Compnay, TPC)

For starters, you want to be in a location that increases your convenience when it comes to isolating Minior with a Rock- or Flying-type sandwich in Scarlet and Violet. Besides this, you will also want to see 16 Minior spawns simultaneously.

One of the best places for this is Chargestone Cavern, which is exclusively for Yellow Core Minior. This article discusses the locations of all other variants later.

Using a Flying-type sandwich, you will be able to isolate Minior and perform shiny checks for this Pocket Monster. As mentioned before, you can also use a Rock-type sandwich. Both work equally well in this shiny hunting exploit.

One good thing about Chargestone Cavern is you can teleport to this location irrespective of where you are in the Terarium. This will save you a lot of time looking for the exact place for this shiny exploit to work.

How to get all 7 Shiny Core Minior in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All variants of Minior (Image via TPC)

This section will discuss the shiny hunting method for Yellow Core Minior. The same will apply to the rest of the cores, except Indigo and Violet Core Minior.

Once you reach the location mentioned earlier, you will have to set up a Picnic and make a Rock- or Flying-type sandwich. Since we are doing the latter, you will need the following ingredients:

1 Prosciutto

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Sweet Herba Mystica

If you want to make a Rock-type sandwich, you will need these ingredients:

1 Bacon

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Sweet Herba Mystica

Using this sandwich, you will be able to hunt for Shiny Minior's Yellow Core version in this region of the Terarium.

Make sure you have a Pokemon with Damp in your active party. This way, a monster with Explosion or Self Destruct will not be able to use it. Since Minior has access to one of these moves, you need to have a Pokemon that can employ Damp. You can use Golduck, Horsea, or Poliwhirl for this purpose.

Once you have the Flying-type sandwich, you will have to wait for the Minior spawns to happen. Spotting its shiny version in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet depends on how well you can count. Since you will not be able to tell a regular Minior apart from a shiny one (the creature is hidden behind Minior’s shield) you will have to rely on the number of spawns.

When it starts appearing after you pack up your Picnic, you will have to count the spawns. If you see 15 Minior, it will mean that there is no shiny in this batch. That is because Scarlet and Violet count shinies as special spawns. Since you are getting all 15, no shinies will be hidden behind the shields.

Minior and Shiny Minior (Image via TPC)

However, if you count the Minior spawns, and you see 16 instances of this monster on your screen, you will have a guaranteed Shiny Minior among the spawns in front of you.

This means you will have to set up a Picnic and pack it up to perform a Picnic Reset. Doing so will readjust the Minior spawns in your vicinity. This way you will increase your chances of getting 16 Minior spawns.

Once you get all 16 Minior spawns, you should save your game immediately. This way, if you fail to catch the shiny monster, you can always reload your save and try again.

After saving, auto-battle all the Minior with a monster that has Damp. Your attacker will avoid eliminating the Shiny Minior. So, this is an effective way of finding the shiny from the cluster.

Now, Minior comes in seven different colors in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Red Core

Orange Core

Yellow Core

Green Core

Blue Core

Indigo Core

Violet Core

Minior spawning in Chargestone Cavern will be of the Yellow Core variant. You can find the other colors in the locations discussed below.

Shiny Orange Core Minior location

Orange Core Minior Location (Image via TPC)

We would advise you to use a Rock-type sandwich in this location, as Flying-type sandwiches will attract Scyther in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Green Core Minior location

Green Core Minior location (Image via TPC)

You can find Shiny Green Core Minior in this location on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's map.

Shiny Red Core Minior location

Red Core Minior location (Image via TPC)

You will have to be inside Torchlit Labyrinth to find this particular Shiny Minior. You can also shiny hunt for Mudkip in this location.

Shiny Blue Core Minior location

Blue Core Minior location (Image via TPC)

You will want to be south of the Polar Plaza for this one. Once you are there, follow the steps for the Yellow Minior, and you will eventually get the Shiny.

Shiny Indigo Core Minior location

Indigo Core Minior location (Image via TPC)

You can hunt for this shiny in the Coastal Biome, slightly north of the bridge in the photo above. You will find a small cave in this location with a Tera Alolan Mudkip inside. Now, you have to take this creature out and use a sandwich.

However, the spawns will be extremely scanty for this one, and it will be astronomically difficult to get a Shiny Indigo Core Minior in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is advisable to hunt for this shiny during a breakout.

Shiny Violet Core Minior location

Violet Core Minior location (Image via TPC)

You will want to go to Polar Outdoor Classroom 2 for this shiny. Jump down from the classroom and you will land on a ledge with a cave. This is the only location where you can get Violet Core Minior in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can do your Picnic Reset for this one, but the new exploit will not work for this one. Since the spawns will be very less, you should wait for an outbreak. However, if you want to use the Picnic Rest technique for this shiny, you will definitely get one eventually in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.