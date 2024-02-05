How to get Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon GO

If you want to get Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon GO this February, you can partake in the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed and Spotlight Hour events. These Dragon-type Pokemon have been available to catch multiple times in the game, but this time around, only the base form can be captured. Participating in the said events will increase your chances of collecting a substantial amount of Candies, so don’t miss this opportunity.

During the Lunar New Year, you can challenge Dratini in raids or encounter it in the wild. In addition, the Spotlight Hour event will dramatically boost its spawn rate. With that being said, this article details everything you need to know to get your hands on Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon GO and learn about the availability of their shiny variants.

How to get Dratini in Pokemon GO

Catch or beat the critter to get it (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Firstly, you can find Dratini as a wild Pokemon and a 1-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed. Secondly, the Spotlight Hour features it as a wild encounter. So, the best strategy would be to use Lure items and build up raid counters.

Wild encounter

Since Dratini will appear more frequently in the wild, you can take advantage of this by using Lure Modules and Incense. These items attract Pokemon to your location. While the former can be attached to a Pokestop, the latter comes into effect when used on yourself. The more catches you make, the more Candies you earn.

1-star Raids

This Pocket Monster is a Dragon-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves. Additionally, it resists Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type attacks.

Whenever you build a raid party, you should prioritize utilizing STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves revolving around the opponent's weaknesses. STAB will activate if the Pokemon’s type matches its attack’s type.

These creatures will help you defeat Dratini in Pokemon GO 1-star raids:

Baxcalibur with Dragon Breath and Avalanche

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Weaville with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

After beating Dratini, it will appear near the Gym that hosts its raid. You can feed it a Pinap Berry before throwing a Poke Ball to earn more Candies. Thus, the advice would be to win more raids to gather more consumables.

How to get Dragonair in Pokemon GO

Through evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After catching a Dratini, you can feed it 25 Candy to evolve it into a Dragonair in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, you cannot catch a Dragonair in either event. The only possible way to bag it is through evolving a Dratini.

Niantic has previously featured Dratini multiple times as a wild encounter, but only a few times as a Research Task and a GO Battle League reward.

How to get Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Through the evolution process (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By feeding 100 Pokemon GO Candy to a Dragonair, you can evolve it into a Dragonite in the title. The Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed and the Spotlight Hour event has not made any provision to make Dragonite available to capture. Hence, you have to rely on the evolution method.

How to get Shiny Dratini, Shiny Dragonair, and Shiny Dragonite in Pokemon GO

By feeding Candies (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The above events only feature Shiny Dratini, and you must get lucky to obtain it. If you are one of the lucky players, you can follow this step-by-step guide to get Shiny Dragonair and Shiny Dragonite:

Obtain a Shiny Dratini.

Feed it 25 Candy to evolve into a Shiny Dragonair.

Then, give the Shiny Dragonair 100 Candy.

You will evolve it into a Shiny Dragonite.

