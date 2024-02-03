Best Pokemon GO PvP catches in Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed

The Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event allows Pokemon GO players to catch several Pocket Monsters suitable for the PvP battle format. From getting pre-evolved forms of the pseudo-Legendary Pokemon to capturing three-star raid bosses, they have plenty of opportunity to add multiple fighters to their collection. The caught critters will help challenge the opponents in the GO Battle League to observe their performance, yield better results, and obtain exciting rewards.

This article is a walkthrough of the best PvP catches and a guide to learning which format is more appropriate for them. In addition, we will look at their best moveset and team and how to get them during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed. Note that the critters mentioned herein need evolution to perform well in the League Battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Get Pokemon GO PvP Pokemon like Turtonator and Zweilous in Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed

1) Turtonator - Ultra League

Catch Turtonator from raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Turtonator is a strong Pokemon for the Ultra League meta, it isn’t highly favored in the game. Still, it can go on par with top picks like Registeel, Golisopod, Steelix, and the Sword of Justice trio. The important thing players must be aware of when using a Turtonator is that it should be paired with its best moves to have the advantage over others. In addition, they have to team it up with the right unit.

PvP moveset: Incinerate, Dragon Pulse, and Overheat

Best team: Pidgeot, Tapu Fini, Cresselia, Registeel, and Mandibuzz

The Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event features Turtonator as a three-star raid boss. Players must beat the critter in its raid to get their hands on it. Since it is a dual Fire and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, it is vulnerable to Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

Find the counters below to take it down easily:

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

2) Dragonair (Dartini) - Great League

Catch a Dratini and evolve it into a Dragonair (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players cannot catch Dragonair or Dragonite directly in Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed. They must obtain Dratini and evolve it into them. Acquiring this first-ever Dragon-type Pokemon released alongside the Red and Blue video game is pretty straightforward: capture it as a wild encounter or win its raid.

That said, trainers can use the Lure Modules and Incense to draw this critter to their location. Note that the lure items don't guarantee an attraction, regardless. While the former can be activated by attaching it to a PokeStop, the latter is used on a Trainer. By running the effects of both items, players have higher chances of luring wild Pokemon.

Best moveset: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Body Slam

Best team: Lickitung, Skarmory, Azumarill, Jellicent, and Swampert

If trainers have enough Pokemon GO Candy in their inventory, they can evolve Dartini into any likable form. However, the possibility of getting Dragonair in a short period is much higher than that of Dragonite because it consumes less Candy.

Now, let’s focus on how to get Dartini from one-star raids. As it’s a solo Dragon-type Pokemon, it is countered by these picks:

Alolan Exeggutor with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Baxcalibur with Dragon Tail and Avalanche

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalance

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

3) Dragalge (Skrelp) - Ultra League

Catch a Skrelp and evolve it into a Dragalge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can utilize the power of Skrelp’s evolved form, Dragalge, to face formidable adversaries in the Pokemon GO Ultra League. The Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event brings back Skrelp as a wild creature and a Field Research reward. Since the critter has its own spawn rate, catching up can be challenging. Nonetheless, one can use the lure strategy we discussed above to attract Pokemon to their spot.

Those who get Skrelp from the event can evolve it into Dragalge by spending 50 Candy. One of the ways to independently make Candy is to Buddy a Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Remember, one will have to walk a substantial KM to find consumables. The more distances one covers, the more resources one gathers. Anyways, it is a time-consuming process, but it’s worthwhile.

Best moveset: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, and Outrage

Best team: Registeel, Tapu Fini, Jellicent, Talonflame, and Cresselia

4) Zweilous (Deino) - Great League

Catch a Deino and evolve it into a Zweilous (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although a Deino appears innocent and weak in Pokemon GO, it demonstrates its monstrous prowess once it evolves into a Hydreigon. Getting the latter demands 100 Candy, which is tough to collect, but Zweilous, the second evolution, can be obtained with just 25 Candy.

Nevertheless, both Pokemon are best suited for the PvP battles. While Zweilous shows its potential in the Pokemon GO Great League, Hydreigon is a potent force in the Master League.

Best moveset: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, and Dark Pulse

Best team: Cresselia, Azumarill, Lickitung, Swampert (Shadow), and Jellicent

Players can use the following counters to win Pokemon GO's Deino one-star raids in the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event.

Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Piramarina with Charm and Disarming Voice

Beartic with Charm and Playrough

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Sylveon with Charm and Disarming Voice

5) Hakamo-o (Jangmo-o) - Great League

Catch a Jangomo-o and evolve it into a Hakamo-o (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hakamo-o, the evolved form of Jangmo-o, is an excellent option for the Great League battle. Most of the best Pokemon GO PvP creatures we have talked about so far are the evolved forms. While looking out for the potent monsters to snag during the event, players are advised to engage in the Candy collection activities side by side.

Doing that will be beneficial because Hakamo-o can shake the ground of the Great Battle "venue" if it can show its capacity.

Best moveset: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Brick Break

Best team: Lickitung, Cresselia, Lanturn, Mantine, and Azumarill

Since Jangmo-o is available in the wild, players can use luring items to attract it. Remember, the attraction isn’t guaranteed.

To sum it up, a Pokemon GO Lure Module can be planted on a PokeStop, whereas an Incense works on its own. With Incense, players can walk around without being stationed in one place. By activating the in-game apparatuses, collectors can find wild Pokemon like Jangmo-o appearing near them.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || Chansey Best moveset and counters || Druddigon in 3-star raids ||

Poll : Have you included the above Pokemon in your battle team before? Yes No 0 votes