How to get Magikarp and Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you’re looking to catch Magikarp and eventually evolve it into Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A, this guide is for you. The entire game takes place in Lumiose City, so you’ll find all Pokemon scattered across one map. Magikarp might seem useless at first (you might even laugh at how weak it is), but don’t let that fool you; once it evolves into Gyarados, it turns into a serious powerhouse.

Gyarados is rare in the wild, so your main goal should be to catch a Magikarp first and then evolve it. Here's a guide on how to do the same.

Where to find Magikarp in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Location explained)

Magikarp is a Water-type Pokemon that prefers calm, quiet waters. It’s not too tricky to find if you know where to look, but catching it can take a little patience. Here’s where you should focus your search:

Magikarp locations:

Wild Zone 2: This zone has several small ponds that are perfect for fishing. Magikarp avoids faster waters, so stick to calmer spots.

Rivers and lakes in this area also have Magikarp. Keep an eye out for sparkling water; it usually signals a Pokemon spawn.

Magikarp's location in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tips for catching Magikarp:

You need a Fishing Rod first. Make sure you’ve unlocked it via the required side quest or NPC.

Be patient. Magikarp doesn’t always show up immediately. Check the same pond or river multiple times if needed.

Use Berries to boost your catch rate if you’re struggling.

When fishing, take it slow. Magikarp is initially weak, but this is all part of the process of developing a formidable Gyarados.

How to get Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gyarados doesn’t really spawn in the wild in any predictable locations. You might see one very rarely, but the main way to get it is by evolving your Magikarp.

Evolution level:

Magikarp → Level 20 → Gyarados

Tips for evolving Magikarp:

Even though Magikarp’s moves are weak, it still gains experience from battles. Pair it with stronger Pokemon to level it up faster.

EXP-boosting items or group battles make leveling easier and quicker.

Once Magikarp evolves, you get a Water-/Flying-type powerhouse. Its attack power jumps massively, and it’s worth every bit of effort you put into training it.

Don’t stress about Magikarp in battles. Focus on getting experience, not winning fights. When it evolves, the difference is huge; you’ll immediately see why all the effort was worth it.

Catching Magikarp may seem slow and monotonous at the beginning, but the payoff is enormous. When it evolves into Gyarados, it becomes one of your most powerful Water-types, capable of fighting fierce battles without breaking a sweat.

