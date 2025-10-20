How to get Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you want to evolve specific Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you'll need a Metal Coat. It's one of those evolution items that doesn't appear immediately, but if you've made enough progress, obtaining it becomes rather simple. This item is important if you’re planning to evolve Scyther into Scizor or Onix into Steelix.

Let’s go over exactly how to get it, where to look, and what to do once you have it.

How to unlock Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are two reliable ways to grab a Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can buy it from a specific shop or earn it through a few side missions. Both methods are tied to story progress, so you must advance far enough in the game before you can access them.

1) Buy it from Racine Construction

The most straightforward option is to purchase a Metal Coat from the Racine Construction offices. This region will be unlocked once you've progressed further in the main storyline, so don't be concerned if it's not immediately available.

Here’s what to do once you’ve unlocked it:

Fast travel to the Racine Construction HQ.

to the Racine Construction HQ. Head inside the building , then turn right into the garage area.

, then into the garage area. There, you’ll find an NPC trader who sells evolution items.

who sells evolution items. A Metal Coat costs 4,980 Pokedollars.

There’s no limit to how many you can buy. Once the vendor is available, you can stock up on as many Metal Coats as you need, which is great if you plan to evolve multiple Pokemon later on. If you’ve got the money saved up, this is by far the fastest way to get it done.

2) Earn it from side missions

If you prefer to earn your items rather than buy them, there are two side missions that reward you with Metal Coats. These aren’t available right away, but they pop up as you push through the main story.

A Feather from Skarmory side mission In Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the two missions you should look out for:

Side Mission 101: “Steadfast as Steel” - Completing this quest gives you a free Metal Coat . It’s a solid early reward if you’ve been working through side objectives while playing.

Completing this quest gives you a . It’s a solid early reward if you’ve been working through side objectives while playing. Side Mission 114: “A Feather from Skarmory” - This one unlocks a bit later in the game. Upon completing it, you will receive another Metal Coat as a reward. It takes a little more effort, but it is useful if you don't want to spend money at the shop.

The Racine Construction shop and side tasks are unlocked as you move through the tale. The vendor usually appears once you hit a mid-game story rank, while Side Missions 101 and 114 become available a bit later.

If you accomplish both, you'll have two Metal Coats in total, enough for Scyther and Onix if you want to develop them both.

