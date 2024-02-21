How to get Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Origin Forme Giratina is set to make a comeback in Pokemon GO. The anticipation is mounting as the Road to Sinnoh event unfolds, setting the stage for the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event. The powerful and mysterious Origin Forme of the Renegade Pokemon, together with Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, completes a formidable trio that's set to captivate players. Securing all three creatures represents the most sought-after achievement in the event.

This guide will show you how to capture this formidable resident of the Distortion World and talk about encountering it in its shiny form.

How to encounter Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO?

Origin Forme Giratina is set to return in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Origin Forme Giratina, a member of the esteemed Creation Trio alongside Dialga and Palkia, boasts a formidable presence in the franchise, especially with its significance in the Sinnoh region lore and its prowess in the Master League. If you're aiming to add this Ghost/Dragon-type Pokemon to your collection, here's what you need to know:

Raid Battles and Raid Hours: Origin Forme Giratina is making a grand re-entry into the game through Raid Battles, coinciding with the arrivals of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO.

To seize this opportunity, keep an eye out for 5-Star Raids featuring Origin Forme Giratina, especially during the special Raid Hour from 6 pm to 7 pm local time on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Can Origin Forme Giratina be shiny Pokemon GO

Shiny Origin Forme Giratina in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The allure of shiny Pokemon is undeniable, and the good news is that Shiny Origin Forme Giratina will be available in the game. This rare variant was introduced in 2020 and can be encountered during Five-Star Raid battles at the designated Raid Hour.

While encountering a shiny is largely down to luck, participating in more Raids increases your chances of stumbling upon this elusive variant. The chance of finding a shiny Giratina in its Origin Forme is 1 out of every 20 tries or a 5% chance for each encounter. However, it's important to know that even with these odds, you're not guaranteed to find a shiny one after 20 tries.

Why choose Origin Forme Giratina in GO?

Beyond its rarity and the thrill of the hunt, Origin Forme Giratina is coveted for its battle prowess. It will know the move Shadow Force, a Ghost-type Charge move that is devastating in both Gym and Raid battles, as well as in the GO Battle League. This makes Origin Forme Giratina a top-tier choice for players looking to dominate in competitive play.

The return of Origin Forme Giratina to Pokemon GO is an event that no Trainer will want to miss. Prepare yourself for a test of patience, plan your Raid Battles carefully, and hope for good fortune as you embark on the quest to catch the legendary Origin Forme Giratina.

