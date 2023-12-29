The process of how to get Ribbon Jigglypuff and Ribbon Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO is a pretty basic one. However, these two Pocket Monsters are limited-time arrivals in Niantic's mobile title during the New Year's 2024 event. If you don't catch a Ribbon Jigglypuff during this event, it may be quite some time before you get another opportunity to do so, and the same can be said aobut obtaining Ribbon Wigglytuff.

Whatever the case, if you're looking forward to getting Ribbon Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO, you'll need to play actively from January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time until January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time during the New Year's 2024 event. Moreover, there are only certain ways to acquire these two costumed Pokemon, so it isn't a bad idea to examine the process.

How to get Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players hoping to get Ribbon Jigglypuff/Wigglytuff will need to play the New Year's 2024 event (Image via Niantic)

According to Niantic's official news post for New Year's 2024, you can catch Ribbon Jigglypuff via the following methods:

Wild Encounters

Paid Timed Research

Wild Encounters

For the duration of the New Year's event, you can head out into the overworld and find Ribbon Jigglypuff as a wild Pokemon spawn alongside other creatures like Bronzor, Darumaka, and Top Hat Hoothoot. You can also use an Incense to increase spawns around your character, giving you more chances to catch multiple Ribbon Jigglypuff, which you might need for evolution candy later.

Moreover, you can use a regular Lure Module and attach it to a nearby Pokestop to increase wild spawns around the stop. Incense and Lure Modules can even be used together to vastly increase Pokemon appearances in an area.

Paid Timed Research

For the cost of $1 or the equivalent in your country, you can obtain the Timed Research questline for the New Year's 2024 event. By completing tasks in this research, you can receive additional encounters with Ribbon Jigglypuff. The questline will also offer rewards, including Party Hat Wurmple and Top Hat Hoothoot encounters, Pokecoin gains, Stardust, and experience points.

It should be noted that you'll need to complete your tasks and collect your rewards before January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Since this research is timed, it will vanish after the New Year's event concludes.

How to get Ribbon Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO

Ribbon Wigglytuff as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since Ribbon Wigglytuff won't appear as an encounter in Pokemon GO's New Year's event, you'll need to evolve a Ribbon Jigglypuff to get one. Fortunately, this only requires a Ribbon Jigglypuff and 50 Jigglypuff candies. If you're having trouble accruing candy, you may want to consider setting Ribbon Jigglypuff as your buddy or using Pinap Berries while catching these costumed creatures.

The only other real alternative after the event ends would be to trade with a player who has a Ribbon Jigglypuff/Wigglytuff already, as it's unclear if these two craetures will reappear later on in 2024 and beyond.

Can Ribbon Jigglypuff/Wigglytuff be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff will also be available during Pokemon GO's New Year's event (Image via Niantic)

If you're a shiny hunter, then there's good news on that front, as shiny variations of both Ribbon Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff will be made available during the event. As you might have guessed, you'll need to use the methods outlined above to find a Ribbon Jigglypuff, and there's a small chance of it appearing in its shiny form.

From there, you can feed the Jigglypuff 50 candies to evolve it into shiny Ribbon Wigglytuff. However, if you don't find the shinies you're looking for during the New Year's event, you may need to trade for them. Fortunately, this Pokemon GO event will be three days long, so it should provide plenty of time to acquire both costumed Pokemon and their shinies.