How to get Scraggy in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Scraggy made its way to Pokemon GO in January 2020, and it has been obtainable through multiple facets of gameplay ever since. The Dark/Fighting-type creature has been seen in the wild as an egg hatch, a raid boss, a PvP reward, and more since its debut a few years ago. In addition to these methods of finding Scraggy in Pokemon GO, the creature often appears as a featured Pokemon in events.

During these festivities, you can find that it appears more often in one capacity or another, presenting an excellent opportunity to catch the Shedding Pokemon and evolve it into Scrafty, a particularly helpful battler in PvP formats.

Ways to catch Scraggy in Pokemon GO

Hatching Scraggy from eggs is one way to obtain it in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since its debut in Pokemon GO, Scraggy has been obtainable through various means in Niantic's mobile title. It can be found via the following gameplay methods:

Wild Encounters

Egg Hatching

1-Star Raids

Research Task Rewards

GO Battle League PvP Rewards

Scraggy has been spawnable within Pokemon GO as a wild encounter since the early days of its introduction. As you roam the game map, Scraggy has the chance of appearing on the overland map, where you can enter a catch encounter with it. Many events can also boost its spawn rate over the course of the year.

For a little additional help, you can utilize incense or lure modules to increase spawn rates around yourself or a Pokestop, respectively. While these won't guarantee the appearance of a Scraggy in the wild, the increased spawning volume can help bring the creature out of hiding.

Egg Hatching

In the past, Scraggy has appeared as a hatchable Pokemon from both 7-km and 12-km (Strange) eggs, most recently appearing as a 12-km hatch in October 2023. While it isn't currently available as an egg hatch in the Timeless Travels Season, keep an eye out for upcoming events that may see it enter the egg pool.

1-Star Raids

Scraggy has appeared as a 1-star raid boss on occasion in Pokemon GO, placing it in the lowest tier of raid battles and making it quite easy to defeat when using Fairy, Fighting, and Flying-type Pokemon/moves. It's particularly susceptible to Fairy-type attacks in Pokemon GO, which will deal 256% of their base damage against Scraggy.

Currently, Scraggy isn't available as a 1-star raid boss, but this may change over the course of the year based on events and seasonal changes, so keep an eye out on official announcements from Niantic or watch your local gyms to see if they're spawning Scraggy in the future.

Research Task Rewards

In addition to Research Tasks seen in events, Scraggy can currently be obtained in Pokemon GO's Season of Timeless Travels by completing Field Research Tasks. To be specific, you'll have the opportunity to encounter Scraggy by completing the task of making five Great Throws In Pokemon GO, a task that can be obtained from spinning Pokestops.

Great Throws shouldn't be too difficult to pull off in Niantic's title, and the research progress can be earned by making a Great Throw or higher on any Pokemon. Since this is the case, be sure to practice your throw timing and accuracy to make sure you can hit the smallest target area possible during catches.

GO Battle League PvP Rewards

Although it isn't available as a reward for Season 17 of GO Battle League PvP, Scraggy has appeared as a PvP reward encounter for several past seasons, including Seasons 13, 16, 15, 9, and 4.

Given this information, it's possible that Scraggy may appear again in the future as a PvP reward, so keep an eye on announcements from Niantic when upcoming seasons are revealed.

Season 17 of GO Battle League PvP is slated to end on March 1, 2024, so perhaps an intermediary season or Season 18 will yield Scraggy as a reward once more.

Can Scraggy be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Scraggy and its shiny variant as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While knowing how to get Scraggy in Pokemon GO is all well and good, what about its shiny variant? The good news is that you can find shiny Scraggy anywhere you can find its standard form, including the methods listed above. However, shiny Scraggy won't be an easy find, as it has an approximate base shiny appearance rate of 0.2% without an event boost.

The good news is that Scraggy is appearing more often in the wild during Pokemon GO's Raging Battle event from January 19-24, 2024, and it will also be appearing as a Field Research Task reward during Taken Treasures from January 27-February 1, 2024. Moreover, Scraggy will remain a field task reward for the duration of the Timeless Travels Season, which ends on March 1, 2024.

With a base 0.2% shiny rate in Pokemon GO, you'll likely need to be very diligent in your search to find a shiny Scraggy. However, the current slate of events should make the process easier due to the Pokemon's increased appearances. It could still take dozens or hundreds of encounters to find a shiny Scraggy (even though its shiny rate is boosted in the events), so be sure to seize the opportunity when it arises.

