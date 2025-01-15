How to get Shadow Bunnelby in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO's Fashion Week Taken Over event has arrived, and with it, many Shadow Pokemon have returned and debuted in the popular mobile game. One of the exciting additions players can expect to encounter is Shadow Bunnelby. Evolving into Diggersby — one of Pokemon GO's most popular Normal-types in the Great League — many players will have their eye on Shadow Bunnelby, especially given the idea of a variant of Diggersby that can deal more damage will be captivating for some.

Thankfully, even collectors can get in on the fun — as the shiny variant of its shadow form has been made available as well.

How to find Shadow Bunnelby in Pokemon GO

Shadow Bunnelby can be found by defeating certain Team GO Rocket grunts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Bunnelby is one of the many new Shadow Pokemon you can encounter after defeating specific Team GO Rocket grunts scattered around the map. For those unaware, these grunts use certain set teams revolving around different types. You can figure out which type they'll use based on what they say before the battle.

Since Bunnelby is a Normal-type Pokemon — Shadow Bunnelby can be obtained after defeating a Team GO Rocket grunt that utilizes Normal-type Pokemon. A grunt of this classification can be distinguished through their entrance monologue:

"Normal doesn't mean weak"

You can encounter a Shadow Bunnelby after this fight if you face off against one in the first round. After defeating the Team GO Rocket grunt in battle — you will be rewarded with the opportunity to catch Shadow Bunnelby.

Tips for finding Shiny Shadow Bunnelby in Pokemon GO

Shiny Bunnelby will be very hard to grind for in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Pokemon through encounters with Team GO Rocket grunts is around 1 in 256. While this is better than wild shiny encounters, it still requires quite a bit of effort. Since grunt battles are much more scarce than wild spawns — the best way you can go about hunting for a Shiny Bunnelby is to get active.

You will need to find Team GO Rocket-controlled Pokestops to optimally farm for a Shiny Bunnelby. However, even then, you need to find grunts specifically using Normal-type Pokemon to have the chance of finding a Shiny Bunnelby. With 20 different grunts capable of appearing — this is less than consistent.

However, it is entirely possible to find one of these Normal grunts through the hot air balloon that spawns every few hours — and you might get a Shiny Shadow Bunnelby on your first try. Since finding Shiny Pokemon is always tied to luck, the experience could vary between users.

