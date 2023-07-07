How to get Shiny Blastoise in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary event is underway, and one of the main fixtures is the return of many starter species from across the franchise's numerous generations. This includes Blastoise, wearing a party hat alongside its prior evolutions, Squirtle and Wartortle. This is owed to Squirtle being the seventh entry in the National Pokedex.

Although catching a celebratory Squirtle/Wartortle/Blastoise is certainly one thing, many Pokemon GO players likely have their eyes on a different prize. Specifically, this event provides an excellent opportunity to acquire a shiny Blastoise.

If Pokemon GO fans are looking for ways to acquire shiny Blastoise during the 7th Anniversary event, they have more than a few options.

Ways to get Shiny Blastoise in Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary Event

Thanks to the large amount of Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise currently present in Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary event, trainers have improved chances of getting shiny Blastoise through various means. From evolving a shiny Squirtle or Wartortle to completing Mega Raids and research tasks, trainers have options.

One of the simplest ways to acquire a shiny Blastoise, in particular, would be to catch a shiny Squirtle in the wild, which is now made easier during the event's time window from July 6-12, 2023. By capturing plenty of Squirtle for their candy, trainers can evolve a shiny one into Wartortle, then Blastoise.

Furthermore, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur have increased spawn rates on July 6, in particular, improving players' chances of finding a shiny Squirtle in the wild. Squirtle will be available as a 1-star raid boss during the event, and trainers can also battle Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids.

According to Niantic, this Pokemon GO event's Field Research also yields encounters with many starter Pokemon. However, trainers may have to complete multiple tasks to find a Squirtle instead of the other starters.

On July 9, 2023, Squirtle will also have a Community Day Classic event from 2-5 pm local time, where trainers will have a fantastic chance to encounter it often. More Squirtle spawns mean better odds that a shiny will appear if trainers are diligent.

All in all, Pokemon GO players can maximize their shiny Blastoise-hunting efforts by combining many of these methods together as best they can. The Squirtle-to-Blastoise evolutionary line doesn't have particularly low rates when it comes to shiny appearances, so combining wild spawns, raiding, and research should help trainers reach their goal.

Maximizing Shiny Blastoise opportunities in Pokemon GO

Begin by heading out into the game world with plenty of Incense and Lure Modules if at all possible. These will help you increase spawns around you or a chosen Pokestop, respectively, leading to more Squirtle spawns on average. Check any Pokestops for ongoing 1-star Squirtle raids or Mega Blastoise raids. You'll need raid passes to participate, but grinding easy 1-stars like Squirtle may be better in the long run than using up additional resources battling Mega Blastoise. However, beating Mega Blastoise raids presents the opportunity to catch a shiny Blastoise without needing to use evolution. If you have enough raid passes, doing both raids is perfectly viable. Keep spinning Pokestops to receive new research tasks. Completing these tasks won't always yield the starter Pokemon you're after, but it can help complement the wild spawns and raiding. If all else fails, log into Pokemon GO on July 9 from 2-5 pm local time and participate in Squirtle's Community Day Classic. The sheer number of spawns should be enough to both yield a shiny Squirtle or two as well as enough candy to evolve it into Blastoise.

Additionally, Pokemon GO players can obtain shiny Blastoise outside of the 7th Anniversary event. Trainers should keep their eyes peeled in the wild for any Squirtle, Wartortle, or Blastoise that appear. Barring that, they can also check for news on upcoming events that may feature Squirtle and its evolutionary line.

