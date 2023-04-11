Pokemon GO Mega Blastoise Raid guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

From April 11, 2023, to April 17, 2023, Pokemon GO's Mega Raids will shift to a new raid boss. This time, Mega Blastoise will assume the role and battle players for supremacy.

If trainers can defeat Mega Blastoise in this raid, they'll receive Blastoise Mega Energy as well as an opportunity to catch Blastoise. Considering the popularity of this Kanto region starter Pokemon and its counterparts, plenty of players will likely flock to gyms to take on this Mega Raid. Plus, Mega Blastoise can be a huge help in battle, particularly when fighting in high-level raids.

However, before Pokemon GO trainers get ahead of themselves, they'll first need to defeat Mega Blastoise.

How to counter Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO as of April 2023

As a Water-type opponent in Pokemon GO, Mega Blastoise is weak to Electric and Grass-type moves, which trainers will want to prioritize using.

Furthermore, if these moves are used by Electric and Grass-type Pokemon, respectively, they'll receive the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) by matching attack types to the user. Players are highly advised to pursue this bonus, as they will want to deal as much damage as possible to take Mega Blastoise down as quickly as possible.

Even though Mega Blastoise only has two defined weaknesses in Pokemon GO, trainers can exploit them, thanks to the large number of Grass and Electric-type moves/creatures available in the mobile title.

Top Pokemon counters to beat Mega Blastoise

Mega Sceptile

Mega Manectric

Mega Venusaur

Mega Ampharos

Mega Abomasnow

Kartana

Xurkitree

Therian Forme Thundurus

Zekrom

Zarude

Raikou

Electivire

Zapdos

Magnezone

Roserade

Tapu Bulu

Luxray

Vikavolt

Top move counters to beat Mega Blastoise

Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Vine Whip

Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Thunderbolt

Energy Ball

Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Power Whip

Spark

Grass Knot

Thunder

In addition to using the right counters to Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO, trainers will likely want to stock up on healing items like Potions and Revives. Mega Blastoise can deal some heavy damage in raid battles, so players will want to make sure that they can pick up their fighters after fainting and heal them quickly.

Furthermore, bringing in fellow trainers for assistance in the Mega Raid is highly recommended. If the other players in the raid use the right counters for the job, Mega Blastoise should topple much faster.

As previously mentioned, trainers have until April 17, 2023, at 10:00 am local time to take advantage of these Mega Blastoise raids. Afterward. the Mega Raid boss will shift again, and Mega Slowbro will take the stage as the next raid boss.

Mega Energy for a specific Pokemon isn't always easy to get. If players are hoping to add Blastoise and/or Mega Blastoise to their battle roster (although Mega Evolution is only temporary), this is an excellent time to do so.

There's no time to waste, so players should begin powering up their best Electric and Grass-type Pokemon and outfit them with the best moves that this mobile game can provide them.

