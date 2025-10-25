How to get Venipede, Whirlipede, and Scolipede in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Venipede, Whirlipede, and Scolipede in Pokemon Legends Z-A are some of the most exciting Bug and Poison-type Pokémon you can add to your lineup. They’re fast, sturdy, and bring a mix of offense and defense that makes them perfect for players looking to balance their team.

Read on to learn everything about catching these Pokemon in the game.

Steps to Get Venipede, Whirlipede, and Scolipede in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Catching Venipede

Venipede can be found in Lumiose City's Wild Zone 5, a grassy area teeming with Pokémon of the Bug kind. The best aspect is that you can search whenever you want, as it can appear at any time of day. Sneaking through tall grass and approaching it silently is the simplest way to catch it; doing so saves time and Poké Balls. You should expect a battle if you are spotted.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Lumiose City's Wild Zone 5 (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Best team for early, mid, and late game

Although defeating this Pokemon isn't particularly difficult, the battle will be smoother if you use a critter of the Fire, Flying, Rock, or Psychic types. Look out for Alpha Venipedes as well. These rare spawns are more powerful, and catching one might offer you a significant edge later in the game.

Also read: How to complete A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission

Catching Whirlipede

After catching Venipede, you must evolve it into Whirlipede. The latter can also be found wandering throughout Lumiose City's Wild Zone 15, but it normally takes less time to obtain it through evolution. Your Venipede will immediately transform into a Whirlipede when it reaches level 22.

Lumiose City's Wild Zone 15 (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Also read: What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Participate in wild battles, use EXP or rare candies, and acquire high-level Pokémon that grant more experience if you want to level up quickly. You'll frequently receive EXP items as incentives for finishing side quests.

Evolving Whirlipede into Scolipede

Scolipede, the final form of Whirlipede, is a real powerhouse. It's a good option for story missions and competitive combat since it's swift and hits really hard. Wild Zone 15 is occasionally home to Scolipede; however, once your Whirlipede reaches level 30, it becomes simpler to evolve.

Once your Whirlipede reaches level 30, it becomes simpler to evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Keep your Whirlipede in your active party to speed up leveling, participate in trainer battles to gain additional experience, and complete side tasks that award EXP items. Your very own Scolipede will be prepared to rip through opponents before you realize it.

Also read: How to defeat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A

