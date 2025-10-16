How to heal in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Your Pokemon can’t dominate fights if they’re hurt in Pokemon Legends Z-A. To that end, healing them correctly might spare you from losing battles, squandering supplies, and constantly retreating. Battles can exhaust, poison, or knock out your Pokemon, regardless of how strong your squad is. Knowing the various methods for restoring your critter's health will make your journey much easier.

Here’s the lowdown on how to keep your team healthy.

Ways to heal in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Use Potions and Healing Items

When exploring the wild or in the middle of a battle, Potions and healing items are your best friends. They’re quick, easy, and keep you moving without having to return to a town.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Here’s how you do it:

Open your menu .

. Go to your Satchel and open the Medicines tab.

and open the tab. Pick the Potion or healing item you want.

Select the Pokémon you need to heal.

Use potions to heal in Pokemon Legends (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are a few points you should remember:

Potions restore a small amount of HP.

restore a small amount of HP. Super and Hyper Potions heal more HP in one go.

heal more HP in one go. Full Restore heals HP and also removes status problems like poison, sleep, or paralysis.

heals HP and also removes status problems like poison, sleep, or paralysis. Revives bring fainted Pokemon back, half HP for a regular Revive, full HP for a Max Revive.

Pro tip: always carry a mix of items. You never know when a wild Pokemon or trainer battle will hit harder than expected

Read more: How to sneak in Legends Z-A

2) Visit a Pokemon Center

If you’re near a town, Pokemon Centers are the easiest way to heal your entire team. Simply walk in, talk to the nurse, and your Pokemon are fully healed.

Here’s the process:

Find the nearest Pokemon Center. Talk to the nurse behind the counter. Select Heal Pokemon.

That’s it. HP is restored, fainted Pokemon are revived, and any negative effects are gone. This is perfect before tackling a big battle or when you want to start fresh.

3) Tips to keep your team healthy

Don’t wait until your Pokemon faint; heal them before fights if possible.

Always carry a mix of Potions, Full Restores, and at least one Revive.

Use Pokemon Centers whenever you can; they’re free and instant.

Check your team’s HP and status often, especially before exploring tough areas.

Healing in Pokemon Legends Z-A is simple once you know your options. Use items on the go, rely on Pokemon Centers, and always keep your team in fighting shape. A healthy team means fewer setbacks and more fun while exploring the world.

Also read: Legends Z-A file size explored

